UP T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 3

The Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 continued on Monday, August 26, and saw a total of two games take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

In the first game, Gorakhpur Lions dominated Noida Super Kings by 91 runs. This win helped them to be placed second on the table with a net run rate of +4.550. The Super Kings are fifth on the table with an NRR of -4.550.

The second game saw Kanpur Superstars win by three runs against Lucknow Falcons and they are third in the table with an NRR of +0.150. The Falcons find themselves in the fourth position with an NRR of -0.150.

Meerut Mavericks are still at the top of the table with a seven-wicket victory over the Kashi Rudras on the first day of the competition with an NRR of +6.444. Meanwhile, the Rudras are sixth on the table with a net run rate of -6.444.

Lions get off the mark with a sensational victory; Superstars eke out a close win

In the first game, Gorakhpur Lions batted first against Noida Super Kings and lost Abhishek Goswami (13) early. However, the talented pair of Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal were terrific to play with a positive intent against the opposition bowlers. They stitched a 154-run stand before Jurel was dismissed for 70 off 46.

Juyal went on to remain unbeaten on 104 off 56 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes. Alongside him, Akshdeep Nath provided a fine flourish with an 11-ball 22-run cameo, as the Lions posted 218 on the board. Piyush Chawla took two wickets for the Super Kings.

In response, the Super Kings lost three wickets inside the three-over mark, resulting in them reeling under incessant pressure. Only Mohammad Sharim (56) could produce a significant knock, as they were bundled out for 127 and lost by 91 runs. Shivam Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps.

The second game of the day saw Kanpur Superstars getting off to a horrid start, as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay overs against Lucknow Falcons. However, captain Sameer Rizvi was sensational in soaking up the pressure to slam 89 off 51 balls to drive the team to 156. Abhinandan Singh picked up four wickets for the Falcons.

Thereafter, Samarth Singh (29), Priyam Garg (31), and Aaradhya Yadav (22) started well, but couldn’t convert their starts into a big knock. The rest of the batting line-up faltered, as the Falcons fell short by three runs. Shubham Mishra was the star performer with figures of 4/29 for the Superstars.

