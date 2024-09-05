UP T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons, Match 21

The UP T20 League 2024 season marched on with two more matches on Wednesday, September 4. Meerut Mavericks defeated Kanpur Superstars in the first match of the day, while Lucknow Falcons overcame Noida Super Kings in a clutch final-over thriller.

With the win, Meerut Mavericks justified their table-topping tag this UP T20 League 2024 season. They have now accumulated 12 points from seven games with an NRR of 2.183. Lucknow Falcons rose from number three to number two on the points table after ravaging Noida Super Kings.

Kashi Rudras, with four wins and three defeats from seven matches, slipped to number three on the table with an NRR of -0.615. They are followed by Gorakhpur Lions at number four for securing six points so far courtesy of three wins from seven outings. Kanpur Superstars and Noida Super Kings failed to advance from their respective fifth and sixth positions after their defeats to the two table-toppers on September 4.

Trending

Meerut Mavericks, Lucknow Falcons secure remarkable wins

In match 20 of the UP T20 League 2024 season, Meerut Mavericks batted first and charted 90/3 in a nine-over innings. Number three batter Madhav Kaushik ruffled up the Kanpur Superstars attack with an unbeaten 52* from 26 balls.

Glittering his innings with five boundaries and four sixes, Kaushik’s innings was complimented by fellow middle-order star Ruturaj Sharma. The latter exploded with an 18-run cameo at the death. For the Superstars, Vineet Panwar (1/6) unfurled the spell of the innings while Shubham Mishra claimed two wickets albeit at the expense of 30 runs from two overs.

In response, the Kanpur Superstars were bundled out for just 83 in 7.4 overs to fall 22 runs (DLS method) short of their target. Opener Ankur Malik top-scored with 13-ball 33 but his fiery start was tendered in vain by Mavericks’ bowlers Zeeshan Ansari (3/26) and surprise package Rinku Singh (3/7).

Between Noida Super Kings and Lucknow Falcons, the former were limited to just 138/8 from 20 overs. Falcons’ bowlers Abhinandan Singh, Parv Singh, and Vipraj Nigam picked up two wickets each. The Super Kings' innings featured no sizeable contribution barring opener Kavya Teotia’s near run-a-ball 31.

The Lucknow Falcons later came up clutch in a thrilling run-chase with a ball and four wickets to spare. Captain Priyam Garg cracked 34 runs from 28 balls in the middle-order before unbeaten Sameer Choudhary (35*) vandalized the Super Kings bowling attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️