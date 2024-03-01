UPW vs GG, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number eight of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1. UPW are fourth in the points table with two points, while GG are last, still looking for their first win of the edition.

UP Warriorz began WPL 2024 with two defeats but upset defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their previous encounter. Bowling first, they did a very good job of restricting MI to 161/6 as five bowlers claimed one wicket apiece. Kiran Navgire then smashed 57 off 31 balls as UPW got home with ease in 16.3 overs.

After going down to Mumbai Indians in their first match, Gujarat Giants were thumped by eight wickets by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second game. Sent into bat, GG crawled their way to 107/7 in their 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana (43 off 27) then guided RCB to victory as Gujarat just did not have enough runs on the board to defend.

Today's UPW vs GG toss result

UP Warriorz have won the toss and have decided to bowl first.

Alyssa Healy said:

“They [pitches] have all played pretty similar, but chasing looks more comfortable for the teams.”

For UPW, Chamari Athapaththu comes in for Tahlia McGrath. GG also have made a couple of changes - Laura Wolvaardt is in for Lea Tahuhu, while Mannat Kashyap replaces Veda Krishnamurthy.

UPW vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c &wk) Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Gujarat Giants: Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

Today's UPW vs GG pitch report

In her pitch report, Natalie Germanos said:

“Surface No. 9 is to be used. This surface has seen the most amount of swing in the powerplay in WPL 2024. Both Giants and Warriorz have played a match on this strip. Not a lot of green grass and it’s is quite dry and dark.”

Today's UPW vs GG match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt, Gouher Sultana, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra.

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Mannat Kashyap.

UPW vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, P Jayapal

TV umpire: Abhijeet Bengeri

Match Referee: Anupa Narvekar

