US Masters T10 League 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League is all set to be played in Lauderhill, Florida, from August 18 to 27. All the matches will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. The US Masters T10 League will become the latest to join the ever-growing list of franchise leagues across the globe.

The tournament will feature six franchises - Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers.

A number of big names from Indian and world cricket like Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq, among others will be seen in action during the US Masters T10 League 2023.

After the players’ draft, Shaji-Ul- Mulk, chairman, T Ten Sports Management [organizer] said:

"It's fantastic to see that all six teams have constructed well-balanced sides for the first season of the US Masters T10 League. With several former international stars in all line-ups, the competition will certainly be a treat to watch for all cricket fans around the world.”

US Masters T10 League 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports has bagged the rights to live telecast all matches of the US Masters T10 League 2023 in India. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the competition confirmed that fans in India can follow live action in the tournament on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Hindi.

Barring the final, there will be three matches played each day. The games will begin at 6:30 PM, 8:45 PM, and 10:45 PM IST. The US Masters T10 League 2023 final will start at 8:45 PM.

US Masters T10 League 2023 live streaming in India

Viacom18-owned OTT platform JioCinema has secured the rights to live stream US Masters T10 League 2023 matches in India. Cricket fans can watch the action in the tournament either by downloading the JioCinema app or by logging into the website jiocinema.com and heading to the ‘Sports’ section.

US Masters T10 League 2023: Full schedule with IST timings

Below is the complete schedule for the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League:

August 18: Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers, Match 1 (6:30 PM)

New Jersey Legends vs California Knights, 2nd Match (8:45 PM)

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity, Match 3 (10:45 PM)

August 19: Texas Chargers vs California Knights, Match 4 (6:30 PM)

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders, Match 5 (8:45 PM)

Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Legends, Match 6 (10:45 PM)

August 20: Morrisville Unity vs Atlanta Riders, Match 7 (6:30 PM)

California Knights vs Texas Chargers, Match 8 (8:45 PM)

New Jersey Legends vs New York Warriors, Match 9 (10:45 PM)

August 22: Morrisville Unity vs California Knights, Match 10 (6:30 PM)

Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends, Match 11 (8:45 PM)

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders, Match 12 (10:45 PM)

August 23: Morrisville Unity vs Texas Chargers, Match 13 (6:30 PM)

New York Warriors vs California Knights, Match 14 (8:45 PM)

Atlanta Riders vs New Jersey Legends, Match 15 (10:45 PM)

August 24: New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers, Match 16 (6:30 PM)

California Knights vs Atlanta Riders, Match 17 (8:45 PM)

New Jersey Legends vs Morrisville Unity, Match 18 (10:45 PM)

August 25: New Jersey Legends vs California Knights, Match 19 (6:30 PM)

Texas Chargers vs Atlanta Riders, Match 20 (8:45 PM)

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity, Match 21 (10:45 PM)

August 26: Qualifier 1 (6:30 PM)

Eliminator (8:45 PM)

Qualifier 2 (10:45 PM)

August 27: Final (8:45 PM)