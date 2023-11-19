US Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles (Updated) ft. Andries Gous and Saurabh Netravalkar

The 16th match of the US Premier League 2023 saw the New York Cowboys claim their first win in the tournament by beating the Chicago Patriots by 34 runs (D/L Method).

It was a reduced contest, where the Patriots managed to get to 87/5 in 10 overs. Joshua Tromp scored an unbeaten 18-ball 42. Kulvinder Singh, Sanchit Sandhu, Hammad Azam, and Hassan Khan were all among the wickets for New York, picking up one each.

The Cowboys were in a spot of bother early on in reply, being reduced to 34/3. However, Jonathan Foo (28*) and Hammad Azam (15) steered them past the finish line with five balls to spare. Ali Sheikh claimed a couple of wickets for the Patriots in vain.

NJ Titans and Phillies United clashed in the 17th match. The Titans batted first and posted a solid total of 176/8. Aaron Jones (47), Andries Gous (38) and Mukhtar Ahmed (38) were among the run-scorers. Adil Bhatti was the pick of the lot for United with two wickets.

The Titans’ bowlers came all guns blazing and eventually bundled out for 123 as NJ Titans secured a clinical 53-run win.

Mohammad Mohsin grabbed three wickets while Zia Ul Haq Muhammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Harish Kakani all picked up two each.

Match 18 saw the Carolina Eagles and the California Golden Eagles play out a low-scoring contest that went down the wire.

Carolina Eagles, batting first, were cleaned up for just 112 runs in 20 overs, with Sion Hackett scoring an unbeaten 37. Abhimanyu Lamba and Junaid Siddique clinched two wickets apiece for California.

The Golden Eagles were in huge trouble at 49/6 after nine overs. However, a composed 43-ball 50 from Saif Badar, along with an unbeaten 29 from Yasir Kaleem eventually saw them romp home with three wickets and four deliveries remaining.

Shiva Shankar impressed with three wickets, while Dexter Sween and skipper Gajanand Singh took two wickets each for Carolina.

Here’s a look at the top-run scorers and wicket-takers of the US Premier League 2023.

US Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

USPL 2023 Most Runs List Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Andries Gous 4 4 1 203 120 67.67 101 200.99 1 - 11 20 2 Gajanand Singh 4 4 - 195 104 48.75 130 150 1 - 12 14 3 Saad Ali 4 3 1 126 69 63 78 161.54 - 1 7 9 4 Mukhtar Ahmed 4 4 - 126 54 31.5 84 150 - 1 6 9 5 Rajdeep Darbar 4 4 1 116 75 38.67 63 184.13 - 1 5 16 6 Saif Badar 3 3 1 110 50 55 83 132.53 - 1 7 3 7 Jahmar Hamilton 4 4 - 102 58 25.5 66 154.55 - 1 8 5 8 Joshua Tromp 4 4 1 102 42 34 69 147.83 - - 4 8 9 Dwayne Smith"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Dwayne Smith 4 2 - 93 87 46.5 65 143.08 - 1 7 5 10 Shehan Jayasuriya 4 4 - 91 55 22.75 66 137.88 - 1 2 12

With a knock of 38 against Phillies United, NJ Titans batters Andries Gous moved to the top position in the most runs list of the US Premier League 2023. Gous has 203 runs from four innings, while Gajanand Singh, dropped to the second slot with 195 runs from four innings.

Saad Ali moved up to take third place. He now has 126 runs from three innings, averaging 63. Mukhtar Ahmed, who was placed seventh, jumped up to the fourth position after his knock of 38 against United. Ahmed now has 126 runs from four innings at an average of 31.50.

Rajdeep Darbar, with 116 runs, declined two places to the fifth position. Saif Badar, with his half-century, now has 110 runs, taking sixth place on the list of most runs scored. Jahmar Hamilton dropped two places to the seventh position with 102 runs from four innings. Joshua Tromp, with his unbeaten 42 against New York, made it into the top ten, taking the eighth position with 102 runs from four innings, averaging 34.

Opener Dwayne Smith slipped three places south to the ninth position with 93 runs. Meanwhile, Shehan Jayasuriya with 55 runs, retained his spot at the 10th position.

US Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

USPL 2023 Most Wickets List Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs WK BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Saurabh Netravalkar 4 4 13.4 1 114 8 2/17 14.25 8.34 10.25 - - 2 Ali Sheikh 4 4 11 - 78 7 2/14 11.14 7.09 9.43 - - 3 Mario Lobban 3 3 12 - 70 6 4/23 11.67 5.83 12 1 - 4 Harmeet Singh-II 4 3 12 1 78 6 4/20 13 6.5 12 1 - 5 Cornwall"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Rahkeem Cornwall 4 3 12 1 80 6 3/24 13.33 6.67 12 - - 6 Justin Dill 4 3 10 - 101 6 4/45 16.83 10.1 10 1 - 7 Zia Ul Haq Muhammad 4 4 13 - 94 5 2/10 18.8 7.23 15.6 - - 8 Shiva Sankar 4 3 10 - 78 5 3/24 15.6 7.8 12 - - 9 Stephen Wiig 3 2 8 - 47 4 3/25 11.75 5.88 12 - - 10 Chaitanya Bishnoi"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Chaitanya Bishnoi 3 2 8 51 4 4/15 12.75 6.38 12 1 -

After picking up two wickets against Phillies United, Saurabh Netravalkar jumped two places to claim the No.1 position. He now has eight wickets from four innings. Two scalps against New York saw Ali Sheikh move three places up to the second position with seven wickets.

Mario Lobban further dropped to the third place with six wickets and an average of 11.67. Harmeet Singh retained his spot at the fourth position. He also has six wickets but averages 13.00. Rakheem Cornwall slipped four spots to the fifth position after being at the top. Cornwall, with six wickets, is behind Lobban and Harmeet due to his average of 13.33.

Justin Dill, also with six wickets, retained his sixth position but is behind Lobban, Harmeet, and Cornwall on average (16.83). Zia Ul Haq Muhammad made it back into the top 10, taking the seventh slot with five wickets, averaging 18.80. Shiva Sankar, also with five wickets, follows Muhammad at the eighth position with an inferior economy of 7.80.

Stephen Wiig remained at the penultimate position with four wickets, averaging 11.75. Chaitanya Bishnoi slipped three slots down to the final position with four wickets and an average of 12.75.