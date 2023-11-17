US Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles, Match 12

The 12th game of the US Premier League 2023 saw the Chicago Patriots and Carolina Eagles lock horns. The game went down the wire, with the Eagles eventually winning a thrilling super over.

Carolina have jumped from fourth to first in the points table. The table toppers have one win, three abandoned games and five points with a NRR of +0.793.

Courtesy of a 15-run victory in their previous game, the Maryland Mavericks moved a spot up to second position. With one win and three abandoned games, they have five points with a NRR of +0.000.

Philies United dropped down to third position with a win, two washed-out games, and four points. They have a NRR of +0.567. The NJ Titans slipped from second to fourth position. Having had all three results in as many games, they have three points and a NRR of +3.400.

Chicago Patriots have lost two games, won one and have had an abandoned game. With three points and a NRR of -0.251, they continue to remain in fifth position.

California Golden Eagles and New York Cowboys are yet to win a game. With one loss and two washouts, both teams have two points apiece. However, their NRR of 0.000 and -3.400 respectively keep them in sixth and seventh positions respectively in the points table.

Carolina Eagles and Maryland Mavericks register wins to move up the points table

The tenth game of the US Premier League between the California Golden Eagles and New York Cowboys was abandoned and did not yield a result.

The 11th game between the Mavericks and the Titans saw the Mavericks register a 15-run win (D/L method). Batting first, the Mavericks put up 147-4 in 16.4 overs before their innings ended due to rain interruption. Dwayne Smith top-scored with a fiery 58-ball 87, while Neil Broom scored 45.

Saurabh Netravalkar was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans with figures of 2-36. They were set a revised target of 59 runs in five overs. The Titans could only manage 43-3.

The clash between the Chicago Patriots and California Eagles was an absolute thriller. Batting first, the Eagles rode a scintillating 38-ball 75 from Rajdeep Darbar, supported by a quickfire 28-ball 40 from captain Gajanand Singh to put up a total of 158-7.

Ali Sheikh and Akhilesh Reddy picked up two wickets apiece for the Patriots. In their chase, the Patriots were cruising towards victory but lost a heap of wickets towards the end.

Shehan Jayasuriya (55) and captain Angelo Perera (41) top-scored for them. Sion Hackett and Yasir Mohammad grabbed a couple of wickets each for the Eagles.

They eventually ended up with 158-9 to force a tie, necessitating a super over. The Patriots scored 11 batting first, but the Eagles chased it off the final delivery to claim a nail-biting win.