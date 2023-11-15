US Premier League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys (Updated) ft. Nitish Kumar and Mario Lobban

Day 2 of US Premier League 2023 witnessed the Chicago Patriots defeating the California Golden Eagles by 34 runs via DLS in the fourth match.

Unfortunately, two contests between the Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks and Carolina Eagles and New York Cowboys were abandoned due to rain.

Moving into the details of the fourth match, the California Golden Eagles tasked the Chicago Patriots to bat first. Patriots opener Nitish Kumar continued his good form, scoring 31 runs off 27 balls with four fours and one six.

In the middle-order, Joshua Tromp contributed with 39 runs off 31 balls. However, Jahmar Hamilton, who scored 58 off 35 balls, featuring three fours and five sixes helped his side to put up 164/9 in 20 overs.

Pace bowling all-rounder Mario Lobban bagged a four-wicket haul conceding just 23 runs from his four-over spell. Raymon Reifer also performed for California, picking up a three-wicket haul.

Moving to the chase, the Eagles were in dire straits at 63/5 in 11.4 overs before rain interrupted the play. Eventually, the Patriots were declared winners by 34 runs via DLS. Ali Sheikh scalped two wickets for the Patriots with Akhilesh Bodugu and Shehan Jayasuriya picking up one wicket each.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of the US Premier League 2023.

US Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Nitish Kumar 2 2 - 84 53 42 62 135.48 - 1 3 9 2 Jahmar Hamilton 2 2 - 80 58 40 47 170.21 - 1 8 3 3 Saad Ali 2 1 - 69 69 69 32 215.63 - 1 4 6 4 Joshua Tromp 2 2 - 58 39 29 47 123.4 - - 1 4 5 Gajanand Singh 1 1 - 45 45 45 29 155.17 - - 2 4 6 Shadley van Schalkwyk"}" data-rowid="6" data-columnid="1">Shadley van Schalkwyk 2 2 1 42 37 42 23 182.61 - - 4 2 7 Rajdeep Darbar 1 1 1 40 40 - 21 190.48 - - 2 4 8 Mukhtar Ahmed 1 1 - 34 34 34 15 226.67 - - 3 2 9 Adil Bhatti 2 1 1 34 34 - 24 141.67 - - 1 3 10 Obus Pienaar 1 1 - 31 31 31 12 258.33 - - 2 3

Patriots opener Nitish Kumar has been in good form in the campaign, scoring 84 runs from two innings at an average of 42 to propel from second spot to the pole position.

Wicket-keeper batter Jahmar Hamilton jumped from 13th position to the second spot after scoring a valuable 58 against Eagles on Day 2, taking his total to 80 runs. United's No.3 batter Saad Ali slipped two positions to occupy the third position with 69 runs.

Joshua Tromp (58) soared from 14th position to make it to the fourth slot after scoring 39 runs against the Eagles. Gajanand Singh (45) slipped two positions to the fifth rank. Shadley van Schalkwyk (42) dropped down to the sixth rank from the fifth slot.

Rajdeep Darbar (7) descended from fourth position to seventh rank. Mukhtar Ahmed (34), Adil Bhatti (34), and Obus Pienaar (31) went two positions down to occupy eighth, ninth and 10th spot respectively.

US Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs WK BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mario Lobban 1 1 4 - 23 4 4/23 5.75 5.75 6 1 - 2 Justin Dill 2 1 4 - 45 4 4/45 11.25 11.25 6 1 - 3 Rahkeem Cornwall"}">Rahkeem Cornwall 2 1 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 4 Ali Sheikh 2 2 6 - 44 3 2/14 14.67 7.33 12 - - 5 Raymon Reifer 1 1 4 - 42 3 3/42 14 10.5 8 - - 6 Zia Ul Haq Muhammad 1 1 2 - 10 2 2/10 5 5 6 - - 7 Saurabh Netravalkar 1 1 2 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 13.5 6 - - 8 Tej Patel 1 1 1 - 3 1 1/3 3 3 6 - - 9 Carmi le Roux 2 2 6 - 25 1 1/21 25 4.17 36 - - 10 Akhilesh Bodugum 1 1 4 - 25 1 1/25 25 6.25 24 - -

Patriots' pace bowling all-rounder Mario Lobban scalped four wickets against Eagles to secure the top spot in the most wickets leaderboard, averaging 5.75.

Phillies United bowlers Justin Dill and Rahkeem Cornwall slipped one position each to claim the second and third ranks with four and three wickets respectively. Dill is averaging 11.25 with the ball so far.

Patriots bowler Ali Sheikh moved from eighth to the fourth spot with three wickets overall. Raymon Reifer (3) made it to the fifth rank. Sheikh has an average of 14.67 while Reifer averages 14.

Zia Ul Haq Muhammad (2) and Saurabh Netravalkar (2) slipped from third and fourth positions to sixth and seventh ranks with averages of 5 and 13.5, respectively.

Tej Patel, Carmi le Roux, and Akhilesh Bodugum have taken a wicket apiece, occupying the next three ranks.