USA script history in T20I cricket, gain unassailable 2-0 lead in 3-match series against Bangladesh

USA have announced their arrival in world cricket with a spectacular performance against Bangladesh. The United States have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series versus the Asian giants ahead of T20 World Cup 2024.

The US recorded their first ever T20I series win against a Test-playing nation in the process, signalling their intent for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The three-match series between USA and Bangladesh started on May 21 in Texas. Harmeet Singh's brilliant 33*-run knock off 13 balls helped the home side gain a 1-0 lead in the series. Earlier today, an incredible bowling performance helped the United States secure a 2-0 lead.

Fast bowler Ali Khan was the architect of USA's win in the second T20I. He bowled a match-winning spell of 3/25, which helped his team defend a 145-run target at the Prairie View Sports Complex.

The visitors won the toss and opted to field first. Captain Monank Patel's 38-ball 42 helped the home team reach 144/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 145, Bangladesh were cruising at 78/2 in the 11th over. With captain Najmul Hossain Shanto well-set in the middle, it seemed like the visiting team would level the series.

However, USA made a fantastic comeback with Corey Anderson dismissing Shanto via a run out. Anderson then cleaned up Towhid Hridoy, and Shadley van Schalkwyk dismissed Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali in quick succession. Ali Khan came back for a spell and scalped three wickets as USA bowled their opponents out for 138 runs in 19.3 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah let Bangladesh fans down once again

Veteran cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah were a part of the middle-order for the visitors. Fans expected them to guide the team home in a chase of 145, but USA's brilliant fightback denied the visitors a win.

Shakib lost his stumps to Ali Khan after a 23-ball 30, while Mahmudullah was bowled by Shadley for three runs. Captain Najmul was the top-scorer for the visiting team. He amassed 36 runs off 34 deliveries.

