USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

USA Women will play Zimbabwe Women in a white-ball series from April 25 to May 3. All five games (3 T20Is and 2 ODIs) are scheduled to take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The series is part of USA Cricket's commitment to increasing the playing opportunities of players across both formats. Aditiba Chudasama will be the leader of their side in both T20Is and ODIs. Meanwhile, Chetna Reddy Pagydyala will serve as vice-captain of the T20I side and Disha Dhingra as deputy of the 50-over side.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe are likely to be led by Josephine Nkomo, as the board hasn't announced their captain for the series. Nkomo led the side in their last bilateral ODI series, which took place in Harare in October 2024.

The Zimbabwean side ended up winning the series 3-2. Modester Mupachikwa was the top run-scorer with 210 runs, while Nkomo took the joint-most wickets (7). For the USA, Disha Dhingra and Chudasama were the top performers (among current squad members) with 156 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

As far as their recent performances, the USA participated in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2025 last month. With five wins in six games, they emerged as the champions of the tournament and progressed to the Global Qualifier.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe haven't played any competitive cricket since their bilateral series against the USA.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast and live-streaming details of the bilateral series.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025 telecast channel list

The viewers in the United States can watch all games of the series on Willow TV. Meanwhile, the series will not be broadcast on any of the TV channels in India.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2025: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can hop on to the FanCode app and website to follow the exciting action.

