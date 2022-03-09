Use of saliva on ball banned, Mankad legitimate dismissal: MCC announces changes to cricket rules 

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced some significant changes to the rules of the game, including a ban on the use of saliva on the ball and clarifying that Mankads are 'legitimate' dismissals.

The changes, suggested by the MCC rules sub-committee, have now been approved and will be applicable from October 1.

Using saliva to shine the ball was banned temporarily following the outbreak of COVID-19, keeping players’ safety in mind. The rule, though, has now been made permanent.

An MCC statement made it clear that the use of saliva, mints or sweets will be viewed as "any other unfair method of changing the condition of the ball". The statement elaborated:

"The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball."

The MCC has also moved to remove the stigma surrounding Mankad dismissals. A Mankad happens when the bowler runs out the batter at the non-striker's end after the batter leaves the crease before the bowler's delivery stride is over. The MCC said:

"Law 41.16 — running out the non-striker — has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out). The wording of the law remains the same."

Backing bowlers over the mode of dismissal, MCC laws manager Fraser Stewart told the Times newspaper:

"The bowler is always painted as the villain but it is a legitimate way to dismiss someone and it is the non-striker who is stealing the ground. It is legitimate, it is a run-out and therefore it should live in the run-out section of the laws."

The Mankad dismissal, which was first effected by Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia's Bill Brown back in 1947, has led to numerous “spirit of cricket” debates over the years.

Other rule changes to cricket announced by MCC

The MCC also announced a few other changes to playing conditions, which will come into effect from October 1.

Law 1 – Replacement players: Replacements will be treated as if they were the player they replaced, inheriting any sanctions or dismissals that the player has done in that match.

Law 18 – Batters returning when caught: When a batter is out caught, the new batter will come in and take strike even if the players have crossed. (Unless it is the end of an over). This rule was trialed during The Hundred.

Law 20.4.2.12 – Dead ball: A dead ball will be called if either side is disadvantaged by a person, animal or other object within the field of play.

Law 22.1 – Judging a Wide: A wide will apply to where the batter stands, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run-up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position.

The MCC explained that “the changes are intended to shape the game of cricket as it should be played.”

Edited by Samya Majumdar