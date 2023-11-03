"Ustad match fix tha"- Top 10 funny memes after Afghanistan beat Netherlands and go above Pakistan in 2023 World Cup points table

Afghanistan registered a comfortable seven-wicket win agaisnt the Netherlands team in the 34th match of the 2023 World Cup on Friday (November 3) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With their fourth victory in the tournament, the Afghan side now have eight points in their tally from seven games. They displaced Pakistan and moved to the fifth position in the points table.

The Netherlands team batted first in the contest after winning the toss and reached 179 in 46.3 overs before losing all the wickets. Max ODowd (48) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (58) batted well in the top order, but the rest of the batters could not perform adequately. They were also very poor with their running between the wickets, as four batters got run out.

Afghanistan were then clinical in the chase and scaled down the target in just 31.3 overs. Rahmat Shah (52) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (56*) hit half-centuries and anchored the chase perfectly. Azmatullah Omarzai (31*) played a cameo in the end to finish the match quickly.

"The team unity is good and that's the reason for our success"- Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi after the victory against the Netherlands team

At the post-match presentation, Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi reflected on the win and said:

"I think we were good in all departments. We bowled well and the run chase was good. This is the 3rd time we achieved the target. We are looking at the target and playing accordingly. Nabi is a special player and he has always shown his talent. Whenever the team needs him he has taken responsibility."

He continued:

"The team unity is good and that's the reason for our success. We are trying our best to reach the semis and if that happens it's a big achievement for our country.

He concluded by dedicating the win to the refugees back in his country, saying:

"I have one message - we are with the refugee people, who are struggling back in our country and I dedicate this win to them.

Afghanistan will next face Australia on November 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.