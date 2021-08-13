“Usual suspects Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Jos Buttler my favourite T20 players” - Herschelle Gibbs

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs has named Indian captain Virat Kohli, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler as his favourite T20 players.

Gibbs is representing Overseas Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League, which is being played in Muzaffarabad.

In an interaction with Cricket Pakistan, Gibbs was asked to name his favourite T20 batters. Responding to the query, the former Proteas cricketer said:

“There are the usual suspects as I would like to say. Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Jos Buttler. There are so many you know. There are some West Indians as well. It all depends, if you like top-order batsmen, power-hitters or finishers, there is a whole lot you can rattle off. But, at this stage, Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith. Obviously, AB de Villiers has retired from international cricket. The names go on and on. You name 6-7 or even 10 players."

Explaining his choices, Gibbs added that exceptional skills and the hunger to perform separates these great players from others. He opined:

“These players are good because they can play on all types of surfaces and not just on flat decks that are good for batting. They are very skillful on any surface and that is what makes them really good and separates them from the rest. The hunger that they have and play with, game after game, is what makes them great even in the T20 format. They never really give their wickets away easily. That is what makes them special in a lot of ways.".

Herschelle Gibbs had slammed BCCI over KPL controversy

Ahead of the KPL, Gibbs found himself at the centre of a major controversy after he claimed that the BCCI was threatening him for deciding to take part in the T20 league.

Taking to Twitter, Gibbs wrote:

“Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous.”

The PCB also criticized the BCCI for interfering in the internal matters of an ICC member. However, the BCCI hit back at both Gibbs and the PCB, pointing out that the Indian board is well within their rights to take decisions with respect to the cricketing ecosystem in the country.

I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over kashmir issues. I don't want to be in the middle of this , it would make me feel uncomfortable. #KPL2021 #Kashmir #india #Cricket #Pakistan #ENGvIND #TheHundred — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) August 1, 2021

Earlier, former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar withdrew from the KPL citing political tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

