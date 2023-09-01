Uttar Pradesh T20 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 2 of the league?

The second day of the Uttar Pradesh T20 2023 saw two nail-biting games as the Noida Super Kings and Meerut Mavericks won their respective games in a super over.

In the first match, Samarth Singh single-handedly destroyed the bowling unit of the Superstars as he played a brilliant knock of 91 runs off just 59 balls at a strike rate of 156.9. His knock ensured that the Super Kings started their campaign on a high.

In the second match of the day, Aaradhya Yadav helped the Falcons recover from an early collapse. His unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 46 deliveries with the help of six fours and four sixes helped them get off to a winning start in the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 2 of the Uttar Pradesh T20 2023.

Priyam Garg (Lucknow Falcons)

Priyam Garg started the game on a positive note, but he failed to capitalise on a good start. Batting at number three, the young right-handed batter threw his wicket to Shivam Sharma after scoring 14 off 17 balls at a strike rate of 82.4.

Yash Dayal (Lucknow Falcons)

Yash Dayal made full use of the new ball as he removed the dangerous Harshit Rathi in the very first over of his spell. The 25-year-old conceded just 32 runs in his spell of four overs, bowling at an impressive economy rate of eight.

Karan Sharma (Kashi Rudras)

Karan Sharma helped the team get off to a blistering start in the powerplay. While opening the batting for his team, Karan played an important knock of 58 off as many balls with the help of five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 131.8.

Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks)

Rinku Singh had a forgettable game with the bat. Batting at number four, the 25-year-old Indian batter struggled to get going throughout his innings as he got out after scoring just 15 off 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 68.2.

However, the skipper came back strong in the super over as he smashed three consecutive sixes to help his team get over the line with two balls to spare.