Uttar Pradesh T20 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 4 of the league?

Noida Super Kings and Kashi Rudras came out on top on the fourth day of the Uttar Pradesh T20 2023 and made significant gains in the points table.

In the first match, Noida Super Kings completed a hat-trick of wins following yet another dominating eight-wicket victory over the Lucknow Falcons. They currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with six points.

After losing two consecutive games, Kashi Rudras opened their account in the tournament with a comfortable 30-run victory over the Kanpur Superstars. Following this win, they have moved to fourth place in the points table with two points.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 4 of the Uttar Pradesh T20 2023.

Priyam Garg (Lucknow Falcons)

Priyam Garg helped the team get off to a brilliant start in the powerplay. Batting at number three, the young Indian batter played an unbeaten knock of 76 runs off just 45 deliveries with the help of three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 168.9.

Yash Dayal (Lucknow Falcons)

Yash Dayal was the most economical bowler for the Falcons with the ball. Despite Nitish Rana’s heroics, Yash conceded just 20 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of five. His spell included a maiden over as well.

Nitish Rana (Noida Super Kings)

Nitish Rana single-handedly destroyed the bowling unit of the Falcons. Batting at number three, the left-handed batter played a blistering knock of 64 runs off just 26 balls with the help of nine sixes and a strike rate of 246.2.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Noida Super Kings)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was consistent with his lines and lengths throughout the game. The veteran Indian pacer made full use of the new ball as he went for just 27 runs in his spell of four overs, bowling at an impressive economy rate of 6.8.

Ankit Rajpoot (Kanpur Superstars)

Ankit Rajpoot failed to turn up with the ball against the Rudras. The right-arm seamer was unable to get his name on the wickets column as he conceded 34 runs in his spell of four overs, bowling at an economy rate of 8.5.

Karan Sharma (Kashi Rudras)

Karan Sharma was the leading run-getter for the Rudras with the bat. While opening the batting for his team, the right-handed batter played an important knock of 47 runs off just 39 balls with the help of seven fours and one maximum.