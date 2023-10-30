"Utter lack of respect" - Michael Vaughan slams ECB for ignoring David Willey from multi-contracts list

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has lashed out at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for disregarding David Willey from the latest multi-year contract list. Vaughan believes it's disrespectful towards the left-arm seamer, given his promising performances in the 2023 World Cup.

To prevent the English cricketers from signing year-long franchise cricket deals, the board has introduced multi-year contracts, with players divided into three different categories. However, there was no place for Willey in any of the three categories.

In his column for The Telegraph, the 49-year-old talked about how Willey bowled and fielded in unforgiving conditions against South Africa in Mumbai. He wrote:

"He was asked to put in a performance in sweltering heat against South Africa in Mumbai at roughly the same time he was told 'we don’t believe you’re good enough to be with us for next 12 months.' It was an utter lack of respect."

Vaughan believes announcing central contracts amid the World Cup has disturbed the dynamic in the team. He added:

"Announcing central contracts midway through a tournament is the kind of thing that upsets a team dynamic. If you look at the one player who has a massive point to prove it is David Willey. He is sitting there in the morning asking why he is the only one without a central contract. He has been their best player."

The Northamptonshire seamer was left out of the 2019 World Cup squad due to Jofra Archer's inclusion. However, Willey has justified his inclusion in the ongoing edition, taking five wickets in three matches.

"This side is the best we have ever produced" - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan also suggested that an associate nation would have performed as poorly as England, people would have questioned their value in the tournament. He added:

"This is the worst ever performance by England at a World Cup. In the past we have had poor teams and struggled, but this side is the best we have ever produced. If a minnow nation were playing as badly as England we would ask the value of them being at the tournament. Now they run the risk of missing out on the Champions Trophy. They have fallen that far."

England are languishing at the bottom of the table, with only one win in six matches. Jos Buttler's men will also miss the 2025 Champions Trophy if they finish below seventh in the 2023 World Cup.