Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks all-time record with a 50 and a wicket during first Youth Test for India Under-19 against England Under-19

India Under-19 opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the first cricketer to make a fifty and take a wicket before turning 15 during the Youth Test against England Under-19. The 14-year-old achieved the feat in the opening match at Beckenham, where he made 56 runs in the second innings and claimed two wickets with his left-arm spin in the first innings.

Suryavanshi surpassed Bangladesh ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had achieved the feat at the age of 15 years and 167 days against Sri Lanka in Mirpur in 2013.

The southpaw turned 14 during the 2025 Indian Premier League. He scored a 35-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur in April 2025 to become a global talking point in the world of cricket. His exploits in the league did not go unnoticed as he was picked in India's Under-19 team for the five Youth ODIs and two Youth Tests against England Under-19.

Suryavanshi was in sparkling form during the Youth ODIs, where he made 355 runs at a strike rate of 174.02.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes on record-breaking spree on England tour

The summer of 2025 in England has seen numerous records being broken by players in both senior and junior Indian teams. In the latter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored the fastest hundred in a Youth ODI, off 52 balls, against England Under-19 at Worcester.

A few weeks later, the southpaw broke the record for the youngest player to take a wicket in a Youth Test. Suryavanshi dismissed England Under-19 captain Hamza Shaikh to break Mahmood Malik's record, that was set in 1994.

The second and final Youth Test will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford, starting on Sunday, July 20. The first match was a high-scoring draw at Beckenham. The India Under-19 side, led by Ayush Mhatre, had won the five match Youth ODI series 3-2.

