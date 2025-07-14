Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks all-time Indian record with a wicket in ENG U19 vs IND U19 2025 4th Youth Test

Opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest Indian to take a wicket in a Youth Test during the ongoing England Under-19 versus India Under-19 Youth game at Beckenham on Sunday, July 13. He achieved the feat at the age of 14 years and 107 days when he removed England U19 captain Hamza Shaikh for 84 with his left-arm spin, caught off a full toss by Henil Patel.

Ad

Suryavanshi broke the record of Jharkhand's Manishi, who was just over 15 years of age when he took his first Youth Test wicket against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram in 2019. The Rajasthan Royals youngster became the third youngest overall to claim a wicket in a Youth Test.

The record belongs to Pakistan's Mahmood Malik, who took his first wicket in a Youth Test at the age of 13 years and 241 days against New Zealand at Faisalabad in 1994.

Ad

Trending

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores fastest-ever hundred in Youth ODIs

This is the second record that Vaibhav Suryavanshi has broken in the ongoing Under-19 tour of England. On July 5, the southpaw smashed the fastest ever hundred in Youth ODIs when he scored a ton off 52 balls. He broke the record held by Kamran Ghulam, who had hit a hundred off 53 balls.

Suryavanshi had an excellent white-ball leg of the tour, where he consistently gave his side good starts at the top of the order. He was dismissed for 14 in India's first innings of the Youth Test, but the other batters took up the responsibility and helped the tourists reach a mammoth 540 in their first innings.

Captain Ayush Mhatre made 102 and was supported by Vihaan Malhotra, gloveman Abhigyan Kundu and Rahul Kumar, who made 67, 85 and 70, respectively. England Under-19 also made the most of the excellent batting conditions as well with Rocky Flintoff making 93 and skipper Hamza Shaikh making 84.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️