Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks huge record with 52-ball hundred in ENG U19 vs IND U19 2025 4th Youth ODI [Watch]

Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke the record for the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs against England Under-19 at New Road ground in Worcester on Saturday, July 5. The southpaw, playing for India Under-19, got to the mark in 52 balls, breaking former Pakistan batter Kamran Ghulam's record (53 balls).

Suryavanshi got to the mark with a single off Ralphie Albert in the 19th over of the innings. Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth Youth ODI.

The southpaw has had an excellent series so far, with scores of 48, 45 and 86 in the first three matches. It has meant that India have invariably got off to a blazing start and put pressure on the England bowlers.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines as India look to post tall score in 4th Youth ODI

After reaching his hundred on Saturday, July 5, Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to put pressure on the England Under-19 bowlers. It meant that India were staring at a big score in their first innings as they look to wrap up the ODI series, with one match to go.

The Ayush Mhatre-led side won the first match at Northampton by four wickets. The hosts then came back to win the second Youth ODI by one wicket. The Indians then went 2-1 up in the series with a six-wicket win in the third match at Hove.

The fifth and final Youth ODI will again be played at Worcester on Monday, July 7. After the white-ball series, the India Under-19 side will play two Youth Tests. The first match will be played at Beckenham from July 12-15.

The second match will be played at Chelmsford from July 20-23. At the time of writing, India Under-19 were 233/1 in 27 overs with Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra at the crease.

