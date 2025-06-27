IPL 2025’s young batting star smashes 5 sixes in 19-ball 48 for India Under-19 vs England Under-19 Youth ODI [Watch]

Opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 48 off 19 balls for India Under-19 against England Under-19 at Hove on Friday, June 27. The southpaw smashed three fours and five sixes in his innings before falling to Ralphie Albert in the eighth over of the innings.

Suryavanshi put on 71 runs for the first wicket with captain Ayush Mhatre in 7.3 overs, setting the platform in the chase of 175 runs.

Watch the highlights from Suryavanshi's innings here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Suryavanshi was the top-scorer in the Indian innings as they chased down the score with six wickets in hands and 26 overs to spare. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu also had a good outing with the bat, as he made a 34-ball 45. Mhatre was dismissed for 21 off 30 balls.

India Under-19 bowlers shine to help setup the win against England Under-19 in opening Youth ODI

England Under-19 captain Thomas Rew won the toss and elected to bat first. That decision, however, did not turn out in his favour as the India Under-19 side bowlers produced a disciplined performance.

Off-spinner Kanishk Chauhan was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 3/20 in 10 overs. Pacers Henil Patel and RS Ambrish and leg-spinner Mohamed Enaan took two wickets apiece to bowl England Under-19 out for 174 runs in 42.2 overs.

Rocky Flintoff, the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintofff, top scored for the England Under-19 side. He made 56 off 90 balls with three fours and three sixes in his innings.

Opening batter Isaac Mohammed made a quickfire 42 off 28 balls with three four and four sixes. However, none of the other batters could make a substantial score which meant that the bowlers were left with a mediocre total to defend in the second innings.

The second of the five Youth ODIs will take place at Northampton on Monday, June 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️