Varun Aaron picks his India XI for IND vs WI 2025 1st Test; includes three spin options

Former India pacer Varun Aaron named his playing XI for the first Test against the West Indies, set to begin on Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team combination features three spin bowling options and two frontline pacers as far as the bowling department is concerned, with all-rounder Axar Patel not featuring.

Team India announced their squad for the home series against the West Indies midway through the Asia Cup 2025 campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Shubman Gill-led side was without the likes of Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant and Abhimanyu Easwaran, among others, as Devdutt Padikkal and Axar Patel made a return to the red-ball setup.

Picking the playing XI for the series opener on ESPN Cricinfo, Varun Aaron named an unchanged batting core from England. The pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel were included in the middle-order in place of the dropped Karun Nair and the injured Rishabh Pant.

As far as the spin combination is concerned, India have four credible options, but the former pacer included newly appointed vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, in-form all-rounder Washington Sundar, and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The latter was on the sidelines for the entirety of the England tour, and could be in the fray for selection on spin-friendly subcontinent conditions.

Varun Aaron's playing XI for 1st Test against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

"Just because they lose one series, that does not mean they are going to change" - Varun Aaron backs India to prepare spinning tracks against West Indies

The former pacer opined that New Zealand's series whitewash in 2024 will not influence or discourage India from preparing turning tracks for the home series against West Indies. The Men in Blue had lost 0-3 against the Blackcaps as the visiting spinners ran riot to hand the opponents their first home series defeat in 12 years.

"India have been annihilating foreign teams for years with turning surfaces. Just because they lose one series, that does not mean they are going to change the wickets they prepare or the style of cricket they play at home. I think India are still going to go with surfaces that favor turn. I would not say rank turners, but surfaces that turn," Varun Aaron said.

"This is a very different-looking Indian team than what we saw against New Zealand. The West Indies team is also a different team to New Zealand as well. So, I don't think they are going to change too much in tactics, it will favor spin," he added.

The upcoming series marks Test skipper Shubman Gill's maiden challenge on home soil. Team India have made a positive start to the 2025-27 World Test Championshio (WTC) cycle following a 2-2 draw against England, away from home.

