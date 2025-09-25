"This team has been picked for a mission" - Star India bowler admits fielding concerns after Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy admitted that the Men in Blue need to make significant improvement in fielding after another poor showing against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The bowler stated that the current bunch of players have been picked keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind and cannot afford to underperform in any department.

Ad

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in the Super 4 clash in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24 to seal a berth in the final of Asia Cup 2025. However, it wasn't a convincing performance from the Men in Blue. Having dropped four catches against Pakistan, they gave four lives to in-form opener Saif Hassan in the game against Bangladesh.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Chakaravarthy agreed that India cannot make any excuses with regard to dropped catches, though he did admit that the floodlights in the Dubai stadium make catching tricky.

Ad

Trending

"You can't give excuses at this level. As a team, we have to definitely start taking those catches. The ring of fire [floodlights] is definitely a little bit of a disturbance and we have to get acclimatized to it," the 34-year-old said.

"This team has been picked for a mission - the upcoming World Cup. So, we have to pick up our fielding. The fielding coach will have lots to say. Last match, he didn't say much, but this match I think he'll have lots to say," the leg-spinner added.

Ad

Sent into bat by Bangladesh, India were held to 168-6. However, despite Hassan's 69 off 51, the Men in Blue restricted Bangladesh to 127 as Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets, while Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two each.

"They definitely played me well in the powerplay" - Varun Chakaravarthy praises Bangladesh batters

Ever since his comeback to international cricket, batters have found it tough to go after Chakaravarthy. Parvez Hossain Emon and Hassan, however, combined to slam the leggie for three fours in his first over. The canny bowler, however, made a strong comeback to finish with impressive figures of 2-29. Reflecting on his bowling performance, the Tamil Nadu cricketer said:

Ad

"I was just keeping it the same. Initially, the ball was skidding on. As the ball started getting older, I started getting more purchase from the wicket. But, they definitely played me well in the powerplay."

Having qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on September 28, Team India will now meet the winner of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 match, which will be played on September 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news