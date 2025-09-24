Varun Chakaravarthy castles Shamim Hossain for a duck in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Ace spinner Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Bangladesh middle-order batter Shamim Hossain to help India dominate the opponents in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. The leg-spinner dismissed Shamim for a three-ball duck as Bangladesh continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.The dismissal came in the 11th over of Bangladesh’s run chase. Varun bowled a fuller-length ball on the middle stump, and Shamim backed away while trying to play an inside-out shot. The left-handed batter missed the line of the ball altogether as the ball sneaked past the outside edge before flattening the leg stump. There were subdued celebrations from Varun after taking the wicket.Watch the video below:This was Varun Chakaravarthy’s third wicket in the Asia Cup 2025. He was recently crowned No.1 in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers.Varun Chakaravarthy strikes twice and India dominate Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matchVarun Chakaravarthy struck twice by dismissing Shamim Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin to help India stay in command against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The 34-year-old finished with figures of 2/29 in his quota of four overs.At the time of writing, the Jaker Ali-led side were 109/5 in 15.1 overs, with Rishad Hossain and Saif Hassan at the crease.Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue put up 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, smashing 75 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 202.70, hitting five sixes and six boundaries. Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Shubman Gill also chipped in with 38 (29) and 29 (19), respectively. Interestingly, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson didn’t walk out to bat after being dropped to No. 8. Meanwhile, Rishad Hossain bagged two wickets for Bangladesh.A win would help defending champions India qualify for the final.The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will next face Sri Lanka in their last Asia Cup Super 4 match at the same venue on Friday, September 26.Follow the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live score and updates on Sportskeeda.