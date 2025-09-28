  • home icon
  Varun Chakaravarthy gets first breakthrough by dismissing Sahibzada Farhan for 57 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final [Watch]

Varun Chakaravarthy gets first breakthrough by dismissing Sahibzada Farhan for 57 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 28, 2025 22:05 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Varun Chakravarthy. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy got the much-needed breakthrough for the Men in Blue as he dismissed the explosive Sahibzada Farhan in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Tilak Varma held on to a sharp chance as Team India halted Pakistan's charge after a big opening partnership.

The dismissal came in the 10th over of the innings as Suryakumar Yadav brought on the leg-spinner for his second over. With Pakistan's opening partnership already 77 after nine overs, Farhan struck a maximum off Chakaravarthy's third delivery. The right-hander went for another big shot but it was not short enough to pull and he picked out the fielder at deep mid-wicket.

Watch the below video:

Farhan, who needed only 35 deliveries to get to his half-century, had scored 58 off 45 deliveries against the same opposition in the Super 4 game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Varun Chakaravarthy had gone wicketless in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan

Team India celebrate a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)
Team India celebrate a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old couldn't get any scalp against the Men in Green during the Super 4 game. However, he bowled an economical spell, conceding only 25 runs in his four overs, playing a crucial role in slowing down Pakistan and preventing them from getting to a challenging total.

In the final, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and asked the opposition to bat. While Pakistan announced an unchanged side, Team India made three of them, bringing in Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah for Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana. Chakaravarthy also got the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (46).

The Men in Blue started the final in Dubai as firm favorites, having beaten their arch-rivals twice in this tournament. At the time of writing, the Men in Green were struggling at 134/7, as Indian spinners tightened their grip on the contest.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

