Varun Chakaravarthy outfoxes Fakhar Zaman to clinch key wicket in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final [Watch]

Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy picked the key wicket of the well-settled Fakhar Zaman in the Asia Cup 2025 Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The left-handed batter scored 46 runs off 35 deliveries to hold one end of the crease in Pakistan's innings after being put into bat first. Sahibzada Farhan was the aggressor in the first wicket partnership worth 84 runs, as Fakhar Zaman picked up momentum as the innings progressed. The veteran batter had a vital role to play leading into the death overs as the Pakistani batters stumbled against the Indian spin trio in the middle overs. After being pinned down by Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav, Zaman atempted to take down Varun Chakaravarthy in the 15th over. The batter struck a mighty six over long-on midway through the over. The mystery spinner, however, was smart enough to pitch the next delivery outside of the opener's hitting arc. Given Pakistan's need for momentum, Fakhar Zaman could not resist trying a massive heave, but failed to middle the shot. The ball lobbed up in the air over the offside after the contact was made through the outside half of the bat as Kuldeep Yadav settled in for a comfortable catch at point. Have a look at the dismissal right here: Pakistan were placed at 126-4 following Fakhar Zaman's dismissal. The Men in Green have imploded following the senior batter's dismissal, losing two more wickets against spinners to be reduced to 133-6 in the 17th over, at the time of writing. Varun Chakaravarthy has bowling figures of 2-25 off three overs in Asia Cup 2025 Final The mystery spinner was introduced into the powerplay, where he conceded only five runs to begin his spell. He delivered India's first breakthrough in the 10th over by dismissing the in-form Sahibzada Farhan. Chakaravarthy could bowl his final over of his spell in the dying stages of the innings. He was prolific in both of his earlier outings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, in the group stage and the Super 4 stage, returning tight figures of 1-24 and 0-25, respectively.