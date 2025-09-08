"Very early" - Former RCB legend’s massive statement on Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Chris Gayle has remarked that veteran batter Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket very early. The Delhi-born batter stepped away from red-ball cricket in May this year after playing 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 31 fifties and 30 centuries.
Speaking on a YouTube podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, released on Sunday, September 7, Gayle was asked whether Kohli retired too early, to which he replied:
“Oh yeah, very early. Very early. You know, for whatever reason, I don’t know, but cricket will miss him 100%. Cricket will miss him. He’s a massive, massive figure for the game of cricket.”
Gayle also expressed his happiness for Kohli, who secured his maiden IPL title with RCB in the 2025 season, saying:
“I’m just happy a guy like Virat lifted the trophy as well, because you know there was so much talk here and there. We’d been to a couple of finals together, so I was really overwhelmed to actually be a part of that RCB team, to lift the trophy. And just as I’m happy, I’m sure AB was just as excited for RCB as well.”
Rajat Patidar’s side defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final by six runs, successfully defending a total of 191.
“Very down-to-earth” - Chris Gayle opens up on his bond with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
During the same conversation, Chris Gayle also opened up about his bond with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, saying:
“Those legends, phenomenal players, phenomenal people as well. You know, very cool, very down-to-earth as well. Good vibes, good energy. I had a great time playing with these guys in the dressing room. We had some great memories. We shared some great memories.”
“So, you know, AB walked away from the game. Virat walked away from international cricket to an extent, still playing franchise cricket for RCB, which is good. And we need to see him as long as possible. If he can carry on and play whatever he wants to play in franchise cricket for another five years, that’s great. But he’s a family man. That’s up to him,” he added.
The trio of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers played together for RCB from the 2011 to the 2017 IPL season.
