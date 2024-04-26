"Very exciting to be part of this edition" - Yuvraj Singh named as ambassador of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined Chris Gayle and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt as the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 42-year-old is all set to attend all the promotional events leading up to the 10-team tournament, set to begin on June 1.

Yuvraj was one of the instrumental figures in India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory in South Africa. Although the left-hander had mustered only 148 runs in six matches, averaging 29.60, he maintained a strike rate of 194.74. The tournament also saw him become the first player in T20Is to smash six sixes in an over, doing so against England's Stuart Broad.

Addressing his appointment as the ambassador, the former all-rounder expressed optimism that the tournament will be like a carnival in the West Indies. He is also keen to see cricket grow in the United States.

As quoted by the ICC, Yuvraj claimed:

"Some of my fondest cricketing memories have come from playing at the T20 World Cup, including hitting six sixes in an over, so it’s very exciting to be part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet.

"The West Indies is a great place to play cricket with the fans coming to watch creating a vibe that is completely unique to that part of the world, while cricket is also expanding in the USA and I’m excited to be part of that growth through the T20 World Cup."

The spin-bowling all-rounder played in all the T20 World Cups until 2016. However, India haven't been successful in winning any after 2007.

"His name is synonymous with the T20 World Cup" - Claire Furlong on Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh (Image Credits: Twitter)

ICC General Manager of Marketing and Communications Claire Furlong has stated that Yuvraj's appointment as the ambassador is an honor, elaborating:

"It’s an honor to have Yuvraj as an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Ambassador. His name is synonymous with the T20 World Cup, owning one of the event’s most iconic moments when he became the first player to hit six sixes in a T20 International.

"He joins Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt as the first ambassadors to be announced, who will each add to the excitement of what will be the biggest T20 World Cup ever.”

India are clubbed with Pakistan, Ireland, USA, and Canada. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9 in New York.

