"Very happy that our Pathan brothers have won" - Shoaib Akhtar lauds Afghanistan for their T20I series win over Pakistan

Shoaib Akhtar lauded Afghanistan for winning their first T20I series over Pakistan. The former Pakistan paceman has earmarked the sub-continent nation to become one of the best if they continue this rich vein of form moving forward.

Afghanistan prevailed in the first T20I by six wickets in a low-scoring contest and followed it up with a seven-wicket win in the second to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Mohammad Nabi played a critical role in both victories, holding his nerves to steer his side over the finish line.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials



AfghanAtalan have created history by securing their first-ever T20I series win over traditional rivals Pakistan. It's a triumph of grit, courage, and teamwork.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said Afghans must channelize their extremism into positivity consistently to become one of the leading cricketing nations.

He said:

"I am very happy. If Pathans and Bengalis channelise their energy, they can become world’s leading communities. Because both have extremism in them. If extremism can be channelised positively, with maturity, they can become world’s best. I am very happy that our Pathan brothers have won."

Pakistan's top-order batters stuttered in both games as the youngsters failed to replicate their PSL 8 performances. While the unbroken 67-run partnership between Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan lifted their side to 130 in the second game, it was not enough in the end.

"Make sure you give tough competition to Afghanistan" - Shoaib Akhtar to Pakistan

Shoaib Akhtar. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Rawalpindi Express asked Shadab and Co. to pick up a consolation victory in the third T20I, but felt Afghanistan have played sensibly throughout the series.

He said:

"Make a strong comeback. Make sure you give tough competition to Afghanistan. It might seem difficult but Afghanistan have played some tough cricket. It’s nice to see them win against Pakistan for first time – and it makes me happy that they did it with playing matured cricket.

"Afghanistan needs good news all the time. I get a lot of phone calls from Afghanistan friends. I want to come to Kabul."

ICC @ICC



Details



Some interesting thoughts from the stand-in Pakistan captain on absent duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan following his side's series loss to Afghanistan

Following the loss, Shadab hit back at the media and fans by reiterating the importance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, given the criticism they face regardless of their performances.

