"Very poor English" - Yuvraj Singh hilariously teases Rohit Sharma

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has teased Rohit Sharma by suggesting that the Indian skipper didn't speak good English at the start of his career, having grown up in the streets of Borivali in Mumbai. However, the 42-year-old feels Rohit deserves to walk away from the T20 World Cup 2024 with nothing less than the coveted trophy.

Having been appointed as the limited-overs skipper in 2021, Rohit is yet to lead India to a world title. The Men in Blue reached the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under and lost to Australia in the final of the 2023 World Cup on home soil.

Yuvraj, who is the ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2024, reflected that Rohit Sharma is a very good guy at heart and the players can't get a better leader than him.

"Very poor English. Very funny guy. From the streets of Borivali (in Mumbai), we always tease him. But a great guy at heart. The more success he’s had, he has never changed as a person. That’s the beauty of Rohit Sharma. Fun-loving, always having fun with the guys, A great leader in the park and one of my closest friends from cricket. I really want to see Rohit Sharma with a World Cup trophy and a World Cup medal. He really deserves it," he was quoted as saying by the ICC.

While there were doubts over whether the 37-year-old will captain the Men in Blue in the 2024 T20 World Cup, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah brushed aside any reservations in January and backed the Men in Blue to win the tournament.

"We need somebody like him to captain India" - Yuvraj Singh on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Yuvraj went on to describe Rohit as a sensible cricketer and an astute leader, adding:

"I think we need a really good captain, a sensible captain who takes decisions well under pressure. And he’s the one to take them. He was the captain when we lost in the (Cricket World Cup) 50-over final (in 2023). He has won five IPL trophies as a captain. I think we need somebody like him to captain India."

India are clubbed with co-hosts USA, Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland in Group A for the T20 World Cup.

