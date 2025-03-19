Veteran Australian batter spotted at F1 race after skipping Sheffield Shield game citing hamstring injury

Veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja has landed himself in a slight controversy after being spotted at an F1 race. The batter had earlier skipped a Sheffield Shield game citing a hamstring injury.

Ad

After missing a Sheffield Shield game for Queensland due to injury, he was snapped at the F1 Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne. Queensland’s Head of Elite Cricket Joe Dawes said that Khawaja was available for selection and did not have any hamstring issue, as claimed by the batter.

"Our medical staff said all the way through he has been available for selection. That is my understanding from Cricket Australia staff as well. No hamstring issues as far as we are concerned. I go off our medical staff and there is no reason why he could not have played the last game. It’s just disappointing he didn’t play a game for Queensland when he had an opportunity to," he told News Corp (via The Indian Express).

Ad

Trending

Dawes expressed his disappointment as the Australian batter missed out on the game and for the reasons he cited for doing so.

“I have got a bunch of blokes here that all want to play. I think we are disappointed he did not play the game against South Australia. That’s the decision he made and he has communicated some of the reasons for that in the public. Hopefully, he will make that decision to make himself available (for the final) for next week and we will make that decision on Friday.” he added.

Ad

While Queensland have already made it to the final, Dawes was hesitant to confirm if Khawaja will be selected for the final game.

"Cricket Australia should feel a little under the pump with this" - Queensland Cricket Deputy Chair's remark on Usman Khawaja missing Sheffield Shield clash

Queensland Cricket Deputy Chair Ian Healy revealed that he was glad to not turn on his TV and see Usman Khawaja at the F1.

Ad

“I’m glad I didn’t have my television on (to see him at the F1),” he said while speaking on SENQ.

However, he added that Cricket Australia should look into Khawaja missing the game and stated that they were unaware of Queensland being concerned about the batter not playing the game.

“Cricket Australia should feel a little under the pump with this, I spoke with them, and they weren’t aware of Queensland’s concerns with him not playing for Queensland, they wish we would have rung them earlier," he stated.

The final of the Sheffield Shield will be played between South Australia and Queensland on Wednesday, March 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback