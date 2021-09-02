"I try to fight it out and deliver regardless of the situation or the conditions" - Fawad Alam

Veteran Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has opened up on his red-hot batting form in Tests of late. Fawad Alam reached a career-high 21st in the batting rankings after exceptional performances in the West Indies.

Alam, who returned to Pakistan's Test setup in 2020 after 11 years, scored an incredible hundred in the second Test against the West Indies. The southpaw battled cramps and sweltering heat on his way to a match-winning ton. In the process, he accumulated four centuries since returning and has five in total.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Alam revealed that playing first-class cricket puts a player under several pressure situations. Hence, the 35-year-old has been conditioned not to panic and sees such circumstances as opportunities. Here's what he had to say:

"When you play first-class or domestic cricket for a long time, then you encounter many pressure situations. In domestic cricket, wickets usually fall early, and a batsman has to bat in a pressure situation. That is why you don’t panic [if you have that experience]. A player needs to handle any situation whether early wickets have fallen or not. A player has to avail these chances to prove that they are getting better. I try to fight it out and deliver regardless of the situation or the conditions."

Scoring five centuries in five different countries is a thing of honour for me: Fawad Alam

Fawad Alam celebrates his ton in New Zealand last year.

Alam thanked the almighty, and added that he always tries to give his best for Pakistan. The southpaw with an eccentric batting stance hopes to keep delivering compelling performances for as long as he is playing.

"I am really grateful to Allah. I always try to perform for my country. I always try to give performances that benefit the team. I hope I can keep performing the way I am currently. Scoring five centuries in five different countries is a thing of honour for me. As a player you want to perform to the best of your abilities for your country. I will try to deliver and perform wherever I can for my country in the future as well,"

With Pakistan not having any Test matches left to play this year, he will likely return to national colours only in 2022.

