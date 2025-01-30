Veteran Saurashtra batter breaks record for most sixes in Ranji Trophy history

Veteran Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson broke the record to become the batter with most sixes in Ranji Trophy history. He went past former India wicketkeeper batter Naman Ojha, who previously held the record for 143 sixes in the country's premier domestic tournament.

Jackson achieved the feat during the first innings of Saurashtra's final ongoing league game of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season against Assam on Thursday, January 30.

Coming in to bat at No.4 in his 100th Ranji Trophy appearance, Jackson broke the record with his first six that he smashed against Assam pacer Rahul Singh. The right-hander got off to a decent start but failed to convert it into a big score.

He made 48 runs off 86 deliveries, including five fours and the milestone six before he was dismissed by Riyan Parag. The 38-year-old could not go further but became the highest six-hitter in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Trending

Only six batters have scored over 100 sixes in the Ranji Trophy. Sheldon Jackson, Naman Ojha, Manish Pandey, Paras Dogra, Saurabh Tiwary, and Yusuf Pathan are the six batters.

Sheldon Jackson among Saurashtra's highest run-scorers in Ranji Trophy

Sheldon Jackson, with more than 6600 runs for Saurashtra, is among their highest run-getters in Ranji Trophy history. The right-hander is their third-highest run-getter and is only behind Sitanshu Kotak and India international Cheteshwar Pujara.

The veteran batter has 21 first-class hundreds in his career so far, out of which 19 have come for Saurashtra. He is their second-highest century scorer as well, only behind Pujara who has 25 hundreds for Saurashtra.

When Saurashtra won their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2019-20, Jackson played a vital role as he amassed 809 runs with an impressive average of over 50. He smashed three hundreds in that season, with one coming in the semi-final as well.

Moreover, when Saurashtra won their second title in 2022-23, the 38-year-old scored 588 runs, including a sensational 160 in the semi-final.

Earlier this month, Sheldon Jackson also announced his retirement from domestic white-ball cricket. He played 86 List-A matches and scored 2792 runs with 9 hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️