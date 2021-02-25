Watch: Prithvi Shaw brings up his maiden List A double-hundred

Prithvi Shaw has silenced his critics in style by becoming the fourth Indian to score a List A double-hundred. He achieved the feat on his captaincy debut for Mumbai against Puducherry in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 21-year-old remained unbeaten on 227 off just 152 balls, with his knock consisting of 31 fours and 5 sixes. In the process, Prithvi Shaw became the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, breaking Sanju Samson's record of 212.

Prithvi Shaw becomes the fourth Indian with a List-A double hundred. What a moment! pic.twitter.com/jHxvAJzntF — • (@overtheropes29) February 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw's India career so far

Prithvi Shaw had an incredible start to his international career, slamming a sensational hundred on his Test debut against the West Indies. However, a doping ban saw him sit out for seven to eight months, and things soon went downhill for the youngster.

The 21-year-old endured a poor IPL 2020 campaign, scoring just 228 runs at a modest average of 17.53. He was eventually dropped from the Delhi Capitals side.

Prithvi Shaw's solitary fifty during India's tour to New Zealand saved his place in the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the youngster's poor technique was exposed by the Australian quicks in the pink-ball Test.

Shaw, who played no more part in Australia, was also dropped from Team India's squad for the ongoing Test series against England.

What an unbelievable knock from Prithvi Shaw - unbeaten 227 runs from 152 balls including 31 fours and 5 sixes against Pondicherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - He was leading Mumbai team as well - Captain Shaw lead from front with the bat. pic.twitter.com/RNpQIft7AO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 25, 2021

However, Shaw has been in fine form in the Vjay Hazare Trophy. In just three matches, he has scored 336 runs, with two hundreds to his name already.