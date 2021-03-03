Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals schedule, teams, match timings and venue details

The schedule for Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals has been confirmed. Saurashtra, Mumbai, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra and Gujarat have already booked their places in the quarter-finals.

The final Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final spot will be decided by the clash between Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Delhi will host the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals. Matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Ground. The Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals and final will also take place in Delhi later this month.

Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final schedule

The knockout stages commence with the pre-quarter-final clash between Delhi and Uttarakhand. Unbeaten Gujarat then take on Andhra in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final.

Karnataka and Kerala face each other in a battle of the southern states before table-toppers Mumbai play Saurashtra. Uttar Pradesh have to wait a bit before they know their quarter-final opponents, with the winner of the Dellhi-Uttarakhand pre-quarterfinal set to face them.

Here is the complete Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final schedule.

Pre-Quarter Final: Delhi vs Uttarakhand on March 7, 9:00 AM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Quarter Final 1: Gujarat vs Andhra on March 8, 9:00 AM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Quarter Final 2: Karnataka vs Kerala on March 8, 9:00 AM IST at Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New Delhi

Quarter Final 3: Mumbai vs Saurashtra on March 9, 9:00 AM IST at Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New Delhi

Quarter Final 4: Uttar Pradesh vs TBD on March 9, 9:00 AM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

How the teams stack ahead of the knockout stages?

Mumbai and Gujarat are the two favorites in the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stages. Both the teams are yet to lose a game this campaign and will look to keep their winning run going.

Despite topping Elite Group B, Andhra look to be the weakest of all teams. The side scraped into the quarter-finals on Net Run Rate (NRR), after it ended the group stage level with Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

Karnataka are boosted by the return of Manish Pandey and Krishnappa Gowthan for the knockout stages. Prithvi Shaw will want to continue his fine form as the new Mumbai captain.

Delhi could be a top contender as well, provided they qualify for the quarter-finals.

The knockout stages will see youngsters Devdutt Padikkal (572), Prithvi Shaw (404), and Ravikumar Samarth (413) vie for the top run scorer’s accolade. Left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma (18 wickets) is set to continue his run as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Where can you watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals?

Fans can catch the knockout stages on the Star Sports Network. The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 quarter-final live stream will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.