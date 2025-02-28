Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey breaks all-time record on Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final against Kerala

Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey broke the all-time record for most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season on the third day of the ongoing 2024/25 season final between Vidarbha and Kerala.

The final is being played in Nagpur as the two teams battle it out for the trophy. Harsh Dubey, who took two wickets in the morning session on day three, moved to 68 wickets in the season and leveled the record. He then went on to dismiss MD Nideesh in the final session of the day, taking his tally to 69.

Therefore, with 69 wickets, he now holds the record for the most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season in the history of the competition. The record was previously held by Bihar left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman, who had picked up 68 wickets in the 2018/19 season.

Talking about the ongoing season, Harsh Dubey tops the bowling charts with 69 wickets from 10* games at an average of 16.98 and a strike-rate of 38.17 with 3 four-wicket and 7 five-wicket hauls (stats as of Day 3). He is also the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season.

Vidarbha gain crucial 37-run lead against Kerala after Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2024/25 final

Meanwhile, Vidarbha ended the third day's play of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 final with a slender yet crucial 37-run lead. They bowled Kerala out for 342 runs.

Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey, and Parth Rekhade picked up three wickets apiece with the ball. Kerala's Sachin Baby top-scored with a well-made 98, falling short of a hundred.

Earlier, Vidarbha had scored 379 runs batting first, led by a magnificent century from Danish Malewar. Malewar scored 153 runs off 285 balls, hitting 15 fours and 3 sixes in his knock.

Kerala now face a stiff task of coming out to bowl once again on Day 4 and bowl Vidarbha out quickly to chase down the score. With just two days of play remaining, Kerala are now under pressure as they aim for their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

