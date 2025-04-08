“Viewers will leave the IPL to watch us” - Hassan Ali’s massive statement ahead of PSL 2025

Pakistan and Karachi Kings seamer Hassan Ali has made a massive claim, saying fans would leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) if the tournament provides good entertainment. The right-arm fast bowler vowed to make their passionate fans as proud as possible with his performance in the 10th season.
With IPL establishing itself as arguably the biggest T20 league since its inception in 2008, PSL's upcoming season will have to compete with the tournament. The six-team tournament begins on April 11 in Rawalpindi, and the final will be played on May 18.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Karachi Kings' first practice session, Ali said, as quoted by Geo News:
"Our people love cricket, and the fans are very emotional. We will try our best to make them happy with our performances. Fans watch the tournament where there's good cricket with entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us."
The 30-year-old had a decent season last year, picking up 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.42 and an economy rate of 8.26. However, the Karachi Kings finished fifth on the points table with only four victories in 10 matches.
"I recently performed well in the National T20 Cup and will try to keep that momentum" - Hasan Ali
Ali, who last played for Pakistan in January 2024, hopes to use the six-team event as a springboard to play for the national side again. He added in the same interview:
"Performing in the PSL grabs the attention of selectors and management — there's no doubt about that. I recently performed well in the National T20 Cup and will try to keep that momentum. This PSL is important for me as I aim to make a comeback to the national team and as Karachi Kings team, we will do our best to bring Karachi cricket fans back to the stadium."
Karachi will be in action against the Multan Sultans on Saturday, April 12, at home.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️