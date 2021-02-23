Bihar player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy match against UP

A member of the Bihar cricket team, who are playing in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, has tested positive for COVID-19. The infected player is currently isolating, while the other team members will undergo tests soon.

A senior official of the Bihar Cricket Association confirmed the positive test to PTI on Tuesday (February 23).

"It is confirmed and the concerned player has been isolated from other players. He is currently in Bangalore as he cannot travel," the official said.

Another source revealed the other 22 players would get themselves tested and would obtain the results by Tuesday evening.

Bihar are scheduled to play their Round III match against Uttar Pradesh tomorrow at 9:00 AM Local Time in Alur. A BCA official was confident that the Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh would be played according to the original schedule.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar player tests positive for COVID-19, others to undergo tests https://t.co/8zNGpJZQUD — TOI Sports News (@TOISportsNews) February 23, 2021

Last week, a player each from the Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh squads had also contracted COVID-19. However, both teams played their matches as per the schedule after the remaining players returned negative.

Bihar holds the sixth spot on the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C standings

Ashutosh Aman is the captain of the Bihar cricket team

Bihar have endured a disappointing Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign so far. The Bihar cricket team is a part of Elite Group C along with Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Railways, Kerala, and Odisha. They suffered a 10-wicket defeat against the Railways cricket team in their tournament opener.

In Bihar's next game, they were crushed by Karnataka by 267 runs at the Just Cricket Academy Ground. The Bihar cricket team have struggled to match their rivals early in this competition. Bihar currently hold the last position in the standings with zero points and a net run rate of -4.126.

It remains to be seen whether Bihar can bounce back in their remaining three group matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.