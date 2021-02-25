Mumbai cricket team records highest-ever 50-over total in India

The Mumbai cricket team shattered South Africa's record for the highest 50-over total on Indian soil. Playing against Puducherry at Jaipur, the Mumbai cricket team scored 457 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 50 overs.

Six years ago, South Africa scored 438 for four against the Indian cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Proteas still hold the record for the highest ODI total in India. But the Mumbai cricket team overtook them on the list of highest totals in 50-over games in India.

The highest team total in List-A cricket history in 50 overs is 496/4 by English county Surrey against Gloucestershire in 2007. The England cricket team is second with 481/6 against Australia on June 19, 2018. Incidentally, India 'A' posted 458/4 versus Leicestershire the same day.

The Mumbai cricket team is fourth on this elite list. Recently, Jharkhand created a new record for the highest team total in Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Ishan Kishan's century powered them to 422/9 against Madhya Pradesh. But that record no longer stands courtesy of the Mumbai cricket team's performance versus Puducherry.

Prithvi Shaw and others shine for the Mumbai cricket team

Suryakumar Yadav hit a 58-ball 133

Captain Prithvi Shaw led the Mumbai cricket team from the front at Jaipur. His senior teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Aditya Tare supported him brilliantly at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Yadav slammed 133 runs off 58 deliveries, an inning which comprised 22 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Aditya Tare scored a patient 64-ball 56 at the number three position. Shivam Dube scored a seven-ball 16 in the slog overs.

Veteran Indian pacer Pankaj Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Puducherry. He scalped two wickets while giving away 79 runs in his seven overs. It will be interesting to see how the Puducherry batsmen perform in the second innings.

