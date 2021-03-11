Prithvi Shaw shatters Mayank Agarwal's 3-year old record in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Prithvi Shaw has broken Mayank Agarwal's record for the highest runs scored by a batsman in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mayank Agarwal had scored 723 runs for the Karnataka cricket team in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Prithvi Shaw went past Agarwal's tally during his epic 165-run knock versus Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 semifinals.

Opening the innings for Mumbai, Prithvi blasted a 122-ball 165 to give his team a magnificent start. Heading into the semifinals, Shaw had scored 589 runs in six matches. He required 135 runs to become the new owner of the record for the most runs in a single season.

Shaw dominated the Karnataka bowlers from the word go at the Airforce Complex ground in Palam. He completed his half-century off 48 deliveries and then raced to his fourth century of the competition in the next 31 balls.

Prithvi Shaw becomes the highest run-scorer in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy - 725* runs - beating Mayank Agarwal 723 runs in Vijay Hazare 2018. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2021

Prithvi Shaw became the first player to aggregate 700 runs in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. It took him only 32 more deliveries to touch the 150-run milestone for the third time this season.

It looked like Shaw would register his second List-A double-century, but Vyshak Vijay Kumar trapped the opener in front of his stumps in the 41st over. The Mumbai skipper lost his wicket after scoring 165 runs from 122 balls, a knock that included 17 fours and seven sixes.

Prithvi Shaw has a batting average of 188.50 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Prithvi Shaw was recently dropped from the Indian Test team.

After a forgettable outing with the Indian cricket team Down Under, Prithvi Shaw returned to form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He began his season with an unbeaten 105* versus Delhi.

Later in the tournament, Shaw scored his maiden List-A double-century and shattered Sanju Samson's record for the highest individual score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history.

At the moment, Shaw has a batting average of 188.50 in the tournament and a strike rate of 134.88. If he can continue the same way in the upcoming edition of the IPL, Shaw could bolster his chances of returning to the Indian cricket team.

Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare 2021:



105*(89)

34(38)

227*(152)

36(30)

2(5)

185*(123) in Quarter-Final

165(122) in Semi-Final



754 runs from 7 matches innings including 1 double hundred, 3 hundreds at an average of 188.5 and strike rate of 134.88. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2021