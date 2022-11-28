Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Narayan Jagadeesan and Kuldeep Sen lead the charts – Updated after Quarter-Finals

The 4 quarter-final matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy took place on Monday, November 28.

Karnataka beat Punjab by four wickets in the first quarter-final. Abhishek Sharma scored 109, but his efforts went in vain. Vidhwath Kavareppa picked up four wickets for Punjab. Ravikumar Samarth scored 71 and helped Karnataka chase down 236 with four balls to spare.

Maharashtra defeated Uttar Pradesh by 58 runs and booked their spot in the semis. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his way to a 159-ball 220 with 10 fours and 16 sixes to help Maharashtra score 330 for five. Aryan Juyal scored 159, but UP were bowled out for 272 in 47.4 overs.

In another match, Assam defeated Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets. Shubham Khajuria and Henan Nazir scored 120 and 124, respectively, to take Jammu and Kashmir to 350 for seven. Thereafter, Riyan Parag's incredible 116-ball 174 took Assam past the finish line. Rishav Das also churned out a century.

Saurashtra defeated Tamil Nadu by 44 runs. Chirag Jani and Arpit Vasavada scored half-centuries and took Saurashtra to 293 for the loss of eight wickets. Baba Indrajith and R Sai Kishore notched fifties for Tamil Nadu but to no avail.

N Jagadeesan tops run-scorers list in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Run-scorers list in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Narayan Jagadeesan is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 830 runs from eight matches at an average of 138.33 with a top score of 277.

Tamil Nadu's Sai Sudharsan and Assam's Riyan Parag are second and third on the list, respectively. Rahul Tripathi and Gaikwad have also been pretty impressive.

Kuldeep Sen tops the wicket-takers list in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Wicket-takers list in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Madhya Pradesh's Kuldeep Sen is currently the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 18 wickets from six matches, with two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

V Koushik and Kaverappa from Karnataka haven't flattered to deceive either. Jharkhand's Rahul Shukla and Gujarat's Chintan Gaja picked up 16 wickets apiece from seven matches.

