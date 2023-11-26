Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 2

Day 2 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 witnessed 18 games, with 36 teams playing a game of the tournament. Let’s delve into the details of how all these teams fared on the second day of the ongoing edition.

Mumbai dominate Group A

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Mumbai 2 2 0 0 0 3.793 250/36.2 247/80.0 8 2 Tripura 2 1 1 0 0 0.809 266/54.0 199/48.2 4 3 Saurashtra 2 1 1 0 0 0.691 407/100.0 330/97.4 4 4 Railways 2 1 1 0 0 0.028 241/70.2 239/70.2 4 5 Odisha 2 1 1 0 0 -0.006 175/43.4 198/49.2 4 6 Kerala 2 1 1 0 0 -0.186 346/77.4 345/74.2 4 7 Pondicherry 2 1 1 0 0 -0.58 314/100.0 372/100.0 4 8 Sikkim"}">Sikkim 2 0 2 0 0 -4.33 180/75.0 249/37.0 0

In Group A, Mumbai maintained their pole position in the standings after registering their second consecutive win of the season. They are carrying a net run rate of 3.793 with eight valuable points.

Saurashtra, Railways, and Tripura secured, wins with Odisha, Kerala, and Puducherry facing defeats. Sikkim continues to carry the wooden spoon with consecutive defeats, with an NRR of -4.33.

Vidarbha display dominance in Group B

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Vidarbha 2 2 0 0 0 2.117 358/66.5 324/100.0 8 2 Hyderabad 2 2 0 0 0 1.496 505/79.5 483/100.0 8 3 Chhattisgarh 2 1 1 0 0 0.37 551/100.0 514/100.0 4 4 Maharashtra"}">Maharashtra 2 1 1 0 0 0.21 646/94.5 647/98.0 4 5 Services 2 1 1 0 0 0.069 589/100.0 552/94.5 4 6 Jharkhand 2 1 1 0 0 0 639/98.0 652/100.0 4 7 Meghalaya 2 0 2 0 0 -1.09 424/100.0 533/100.0 0 8 Manipur 2 0 2 0 0 -3.761 316/100.0 323/46.4 0

Shifting focus to Group B, Vidarbha and Hyderabad secured wins in their respective matches bagging the top two positions in the standings with eight points apiece. They have a net run rate of 2.117 and 1.496 respectively.

Chhattisgarh got back to winning ways, but Maharashtra and Services suffered defeats after starting the season on a high note. Meghalaya and Manipur haven't opened their accounts yet, and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Delhi right on top in Group C

Talking about Group C, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka, and Haryana continued their dominance, bagging consecutive victories. All these four sides have eight points to their name.

Unfortunately, Uttarakhand, Bihar, J&K, and Mizoram are yet to bag a win and have settled in the bottom four spots of the standings in this particular group.

Group D dominated by Rajasthan

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Rajasthan 2 2 0 0 0 2.911 476/78.4 314/100.0 8 2 Uttar Pradesh 1 1 0 0 0 1.966 277/37.0 276/50.0 4 3 Andhra 2 1 1 0 0 0.47 441/84.1 446/93.3 4 4 Himachal Pradesh 2 1 1 0 0 -0.332 488/93.3 483/87.0 4 5 Gujarat"}">Gujarat 2 1 1 0 0 -0.77 448/100.0 413/78.4 4 6 Assam 1 0 1 0 0 -0.72 284/50.0 320/50.0 0 7 Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 2 0 0 -2.715 420/100.0 582/84.1 0

As far as Group D is concerned, Rajasthan displayed dominance with consecutive wins, claiming the top spot on the table with eight points at an NRR of 2.911. Andhra also managed to find their momentum, after losing their initial encounter.

Andhra are currently in the third spot with two points. Rajasthan started their campaign with a decent win over Himachal Pradesh. HP, Gujarat, and Assam suffered defeats in their respective encounters, while Arunachal Pradesh continued to bag the wooden spoon.

MP occupy pole position in Group E

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Madhya Pradesh 2 2 0 0 0 4.162 406/49.3 404/100.0 8 2 Bengal 2 2 0 0 0 3.059 457/68.5 358/100.0 8 3 Tamil Nadu"}">Tamil Nadu 1 1 0 0 0 0.66 296/50.0 263/50.0 4 4 Baroda 2 1 1 0 0 -0.92 433/100.0 525/100.0 4 5 Punjab 1 0 1 0 0 -0.06 211/50.0 214/50.0 0 6 Goa 2 0 2 0 0 -0.996 535/100.0 569/89.4 0 7 Nagaland 2 0 2 0 0 -6.918 271/100.0 276/28.4 0

In Group E, Madhya Pradesh and Bengal bagged their second win of the season to occupy the top two positions in the group. Tamil Nadu bagged a handsome win to secure the third rank.

Punjab, Goa, and Nagaland are yet to bag a win and are reeling at the bottom three spots in this particular group. Baroda, after starting the season on a winning note, lost to Bengal in their second game and as a result are placed fourth.