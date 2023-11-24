Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1 (Updated) ft. Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal

18 games were played on Day 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 - Thursday, November 23. Let’s take a look at how all 38 teams fared on the opening day of the prestigious 50-over tournament.

In Group A, Mumbai, Odisha, Pondicherry, and Kerala bagged victories to secure the top four positions, in that order. Saurashtra, Railways, Tripura, and Sikkim lost out on Day 1 from this group.

Moving to Group B, Hyderabad, Services, Vidarbha, and Jharkhand were successful, while Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur suffered defeats.

Shifting to Group C, Karnataka are topping the table with a net run rate of 4.44. Chandigarh, Delhi, and Haryana also bagged handsome victories in this group. Unfortunately, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Mizoram, and J&K suffered defeats.

In Group D, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat registered victories; they occupy the top three positions. Assam, Andhra, and Arunachal Pradesh couldn't add wins to their tally.

Delving into Group E, Bengal, MP, and Baroda were the successful teams. Punjab, Goa, and Nagaland lost out on Day 1.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 MA Agarwal (KNTKA) 1 1 0 157 157 157 133 118.04 1 - 11 8 2 Virat Singh (JHK)"}">Virat Singh (JHK) 1 1 0 143 143 143 116 123.27 1 - 16 4 3 Arslan Khan (CHD) 1 1 0 131 131 131 112 116.96 1 - 13 2 4 HS Mantri (MP) 1 1 1 127 127* - 111 114.41 1 - 18 0 5 R Samarth (KNTKA) 1 1 0 123 123 123 120 102.5 1 - 11 2 6 AK Kaushik (CHD) 1 1 0 117 117 117 119 98.31 1 - 10 2 7 DJ Hooda (RAJ) 1 1 0 114 114 114 103 110.67 1 - 15 2 8 SD Chauhan (GUJ) 1 1 1 108 108* - 82 131.7 1 - 11 4 9 AR Bawne (MAHA) 1 1 1 107 107* - 100 107 1 - 8 3 10 VM Jadeja (SAU) 1 1 0 98 98 98 121 80.99 - 1 5 5

Karnataka opening batter Mayank Agarwal is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season with 157 runs against J&K. Jharkhand batter Virat Singh secured the second rank with a 143-run knock vs Maharashtra.

Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan's 131-run knock against Mizoram took him to third place in the standings. Madhya Pradesh batter Himanshu Mantri scored 127 runs against Goa to make it to the fourth position.

Karnataka’s Samarth R (123), Chandigarh’s Ankit Kaushik (117), Rajasthan’s Deepak Hooda (114), Gujarat’s Saurav Chauhan (108), Maharashtra’s Ankit Bawne (107), and Saurashtra's Vishvaraj Jadeja (98) secured the next six slots in the tally.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 YS Chahal (HRYNA) 1 1 10 2 26 6 6/26 4.33 2.6 10 - 1 2 BB Samantray (ODSA) 1 1 6 - 32 5 5/32 6.4 5.33 7.2 - 1 3 RD Chahar (RAJ) 1 1 9 1 34 5 5/34 6.8 3.77 10.8 - 1 4 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 1 1 6 - 14 4 4/14 3.5 2.33 9 1 - 5 Harshit Rana (DELHI) 1 1 8 3 17 4 4/17 4.25 2.12 12 1 - 6 Yuvraj Singh (RLYS) 1 1 10 1 25 4 4/25 6.25 2.5 15 1 - 7 Baltej Singh (PNJB) 1 1 10 1 27 4 4/27 6.75 2.7 15 1 - 8 V Choudhary (SVCS) 1 1 9 1 37 4 4/37 9.25 4.11 13.5 1 - 9 Akhin Sathar (KER) 1 1 10 1 39 4 4/39 9.75 3.9 15 1 - 10 M Abin Mathew (PONDI) 1 1 9.3 2 41 4 4/41 10.25 4.31 14.25 1 -

Haryana leggie Yuzvendra Chahal scalped six wickets against Uttarakhand to bag the pole position in the wickets tally. Odisha medium pacer Biplab Samantaray scalped a fifer against Tripura to secure the second rank at an average of 6.4.

Rajasthan leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked up a five-wicket haul to occupy the third rank at an average of 6.8. Odisha's Debabrata Pradhan (4) and Delhi's Harshit Rana (4) are holding the fourth and fifth ranks at an average of 3.5 and 4.25, respectively.

Railways' Yuvraj (4), Punjab's Baltej Singh (4) and Services’ Varun Choudhary (4) hold the sixth, seventh and eighth positions at averages of 6.25, 6.75, and 9.25, respectively.

Karnataka's Akhin (4) and Pondicherry's Abin Mathew (4) are at the ninth and 10th positions with averages of 9.75 and 10.25, respectively.