Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 5 (Updated) ft. Devdutt Padikkal and Tushar Deshpande

A total of 18 games were played on Day 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, with one encounter between Andhra and Gujarat ending without a result due to rain. Let's take a look at how all teams fared on the fifth day of the campaign.

Mumbai continued to dominate the Group A standings with five consecutive wins and now have 20 points with an NRR of 2.65. Kerala are ranked second in the group, with Sikkim failing to bag a win so far.

On the other hand, Group B is topped by Vidarbha after bagging five back-to-back victories. Services are in the second position with four wins in five matches. The Manipur team are yet to bag a win.

Haryana and Karnataka secured five consecutive wins to bag the top two spots in Group C, carrying 20 points each. Regrettably, Bihar and Mizoram are carrying wooden spoons in this group.

Rajasthan displayed their dominance in Group D with four successive victories. Gujarat and HP secured three wins each in four outings. In Group E, Madhya Pradesh are leading the standings with four wins and one loss, bagging 16 crucial points.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 5 5 2 465 117 155 386 120.46 2 3 38 27 2 Arslan Khan (CHD)"}">Arslan Khan (CHD) 5 5 1 389 131 97.25 379 102.63 2 2 47 4 3 Shashank Singh (CGARH) 5 4 0 359 154 89.75 279 128.67 2 - 24 20 4 AR Bawne (MAHA) 5 5 1 324 113 81 329 98.48 2 1 34 4 5 Virat Singh (JHK) 5 5 0 318 143 63.6 309 102.91 2 - 33 6 6 TD Agarwal (HYD) 5 5 0 313 112 62.6 342 91.52 2 - 32 7 7 AR Easwaran (BENG) 4 4 1 272 141 90.66 298 91.27 1 2 30 0 8 SS Tiwary (JHK) 5 5 1 260 81 65 232 112.06 - 3 26 6 9 Nikin Jose (KNTKA) 5 4 0 250 96 62.5 288 86.8 - 3 18 6 10 AK Kaushik (CHD) 5 5 0 246 117 49.2 284 86.61 1 2 19 5

Karnataka No. 3 batter Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his top rank in the Vijay Hazare Trophy run-scoring charts after scoring 114 runs against Chandigarh. He has amassed 465 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 155 with two centuries and three fifties.

Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan retained his second rank in the standings after smacking 102 against Karnataka. In five innings, the batter has accumulated 389 runs, averaging 97.25 with two fifties and as many centuries.

Chhattisgarh's middle-order batter, Shashank Singh, ascended from the 15th rank to the third spot after his 154-run knock against Vidarbha. In total, he has so far scored 359 runs in four innings, with two solid centuries to his name.

Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne (324) climbed from 12th to fourth rank after his 113 against Hyderabad. Jharkhand skipper Virat Singh has propelled from 22nd to fifth rank after his 128-run knock against Manipur, racking up 318 runs in five innings.

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal (313) climbed up from 14th to fifth spot. Abhimanyu Easwaran (272) slipped from the third to the seventh slot. Saurabh Tiwary (260) descended from fourth to eighth rank.

Karnataka's S.J. Nikin Jose smacked 96* against Chandigarh to propel from the 36th rank to the ninth position with 250 runs from four innings. Chandigarh's Ankit Kapil Kaushik (246) ascended from 19th to 10th rank.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs MD Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 DG Nalkande (VIDAR) 5 5 40.1 4 163 14 5/34 11.64 4.05 17.21 - 1 2 TU Deshpande (MUM) 5 5 39.5 3 175 14 4/11 12.5 4.39 17.07 1 - 3 RD Chahar (RAJ) 4 3 26.3 1 118 13 5/34 9.07 4.45 12.23 - 2 4 S Kaul (PNJB) 4 4 30.5 1 186 13 5/50 14.3 6.03 14.23 1 1 5 K Kartikeya (MP) 5 5 43.4 - 187 13 4/34 14.38 4.28 20.15 1 - 6 MA Avasthi (MUM) 4 4 33.1 5 122 12 4/28 10.16 3.67 16.58 2 - 7 HV Patel (HRYNA) 5 5 34.5 3 175 12 5/24 14.58 5.02 17.41 1 1 8 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 5 5 45 4 181 12 4/14 15.08 4.02 22.5 2 - 9 Shubham Singh (CGARH) 4 4 34 2 189 11 4/54 17.18 5.55 18.54 2 - 10 AP Sharma (SVCS) 5 5 50 1 197 11 3/28 17.9 3.94 27.27 - -

Vidarbha medium pacer Darshan Girish Nalkande scalped two wickets against Chhattisgarh to propel from third to the pole position in the Vijay Hazare Trophy wicket-charts with 14 scalps overall, averaging 11.64.

Tushar Deshpande retained his second rank with 14 wickets, averaging 12.5 after managing to take only one wicket against Saurashtra. Rajasthan leggie Rahul Chahar slipped from the top to the third rank with 13 wickets at an average of 9.07.

Siddarth Kaul (13) propelled from 19th to the fourth spot after his fifer against TN, averaging 14.3. MP spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh climbed from seventh to fifth with 13 scalps.

Mohit Avasthi (12) slipped from fifth to sixth rank, averaging 10.16. H. V. Patel (12) climbed from 13th to seventh rank, and Debabrata Pradhan (12) slipped from fourth to eighth position, averaging 14.58 and 15.08, respectively.

Shubham Singh (11) ascended from the 10th to the ninth slot. Services left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma propelled from the 29th rank to the 10th position with 11 wickets at an average of 17.9.