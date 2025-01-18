Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Final (Updated) ft. Dhruv Shorey and Shreyas Gopal

The Vijay Hazare Trophy concluded on Saturday, January 18, with the final match held at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Karnataka emerged victorious, defeating Vidarbha by 36 runs in a thrilling contest.

Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the decision proved costly as Karnataka posted a formidable total of 348/6. While the opening pair struggled to build a solid foundation, the middle-order batters stepped up to the challenge.

Smaran Ravichandran played a brilliant knock, scoring 101 runs off 92 balls and forming a 160-run partnership with Krishnan Shrijith, who contributed 78 runs from 74 balls. Abhinav Manohar’s explosive cameo of 79 runs off just 42 balls propelled Karnataka to their impressive total. For Vidarbha, Darshan Nalkande and Nachiket Bhute claimed two wickets each.

In response, Karun Nair, the standout performer of the season, was dismissed for less than 50 runs for the first time in the tournament. Dhruv Shorey led the charge with a well-crafted 110 runs from 111 balls, but the lack of substantial partnerships and regular fall of wickets hampered Vidarbha's chase. Harsh Dubey’s late surge, scoring 63 runs off 30 balls, briefly revived their hopes, but his dismissal ultimately sealed the victory for Karnataka.

The bowlers of Karnataka were exceptional with Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, and Abhilash Shetty picking three wickets each to seal the victory.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 KK Nair (VIDAR) 9 8 6 779 163* 389.5 628 124.04 5 1 - 93 16 2 MA Agarwal (KNTKA) 10 10 3 651 139* 93 605 107.6 4 1 1 72 18 3 SA Veer (MAHA) 9 9 3 520 155 86.66 523 99.42 2 2 1 58 12 4 Prabhsimran Singh (PNJB) 8 8 2 498 150* 83 387 128.68 3 - 1 53 24 5 DR Shorey (VIDAR) 8 8 1 494 118* 70.57 533 92.68 3 1 - 56 8 6 Abhishek Sharma (PNJB) 8 8 - 467 170 58.37 358 130.44 1 3 - 50 23 7 Ankit Kumar (HRYNA) 10 10 1 467 128* 51.88 559 83.54 1 3 - 54 2 8 A Mhatre (MUM) 7 7 - 458 181 65.42 338 135.5 2 1 - 43 23 9 Kartik Sharma (RAJ) 9 8 - 445 123 55.62 377 118.03 2 2 - 33 26 10 MK Lomror (RAJ) 8 8 2 438 134* 73 460 95.21 2 1 - 41 14

Karun Nair finished as the top run-scorer of the tournament, amassing a total of 779 runs at an impressive strike rate of 124.04. Mayank Agarwal followed closely in second place, accumulating 651 runs at a strike rate of 107.60, with both players displaying exceptional form throughout the competition.

Siddhesh Veer secured third place, scoring 520 runs in nine matches at an impressive average of 86.66. Prabhsimran Singh claimed fourth position with 498 runs, boasting an average of 83. Dhruv Shorey’s outstanding 110-run knock earlier today propelled him up the standings, and he now has 494 runs at a strike rate of 92.68.

Abhishek Sharma and Ankit Kumar both scored 467 runs, with Sharma achieving a remarkable strike rate of 130.44, while Kumar posted a strike rate of 83.54. Ayush Mhatre finished in eighth position, accumulating 458 runs at an impressive strike rate of 135.50. The bottom two spots were filled by Rajasthan batters Kartik Sharma and Mahipal Lomror, who scored 445 and 438 runs, respectively, with averages of 55.62 and 73.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Arshdeep Singh (PNJB) 7 7 389 64.5 2 365 20 5/38 18.25 5.62 19.45 2 1 2 CV Varun (TN) 6 6 301 50.1 4 219 18 5/9 12.16 4.36 16.72 - 2 3 V Koushik (KNTKA) 10 10 584 97.2 8 440 18 5/51 24.44 4.52 32.44 1 1 4 S Gopal (KNTKA) 10 10 591 98.3 2 491 18 4/24 27.27 4.98 32.83 2 - 5 Abhilash Shetty (KNTKA) 7 7 355 59.1 - 307 17 5/44 18.05 5.18 20.88 1 1 6 A Kamboj (HRYNA) 10 10 493 82.1 8 375 17 4/22 22.05 4.56 29 2 - 7 NN Bhute (VIDAR) 8 8 450 75 3 431 17 4/65 25.35 5.74 26.47 1 - 8 CT Gaja (GUJ) 8 8 345 57.3 4 266 16 5/27 16.62 4.62 21.56 - 1 9 AR Nagwaswalla (GUJ) 8 8 331 55.1 4 286 16 4/56 17.87 5.18 20.68 1 - 10 SS Ghosh (BENG) 7 7 307 51.1 1 313 15 5/33 20.86 6.11 20.46 - 1

Arshdeep Singh finished as the top bowler of the tournament, taking 20 wickets at a commendable economy rate of 5.62. Varun Chakaravarthy followed closely in second place with 18 wickets, delivering consistently strong performances throughout the league.

The Karnataka trio of bowlers dominated the top positions, with Vasuki Koushik and Shreyas Gopal both claiming 18 wickets. Vasuki Koushik, after his pivotal three-wicket performance, moved up from ninth to third place. Abhilash Shetty also gained ground on the table, with his three-wicket haul earlier today, bringing his total to 17 wickets.

Anshul Kamboj and Nachiket Bhute shared the sixth position, each with 17 wickets. Bhute was particularly impressive with his bowling displays. Chintan Gaja and Arzan Naswaswalla secured the eighth and ninth spots, respectively, with 16 wickets each, maintaining solid economy rates of 4.62 and 5.18. Sayan Ghosh rounded out the top 10, picking up 15 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 6.11.

