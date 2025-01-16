Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Semi-Final 1 (Updated) ft. Ankit Kumar and Shreyas Gopal

Haryana faced Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday, January 15. Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl first, challenging Haryana’s batting lineup.

Despite early struggles, Haryana's captain Ankit Kumar, and Himanshu Rana formed a crucial 70-run partnership. Kumar contributed 48 off 52 balls and Rana scored 44 off 75. A late cameo from Anuj Thakral, who added 23 off 15 balls, helped Haryana reach a total of 237/9.

Karnataka’s bowlers were outstanding, with Abhilash Shetty leading the attack and taking four wickets. Shreyas Gopal and Prasidh Krishna also played key roles, claiming two wickets each.

In response, Karnataka chased down the target with ease, reaching 238/5 in just 47.2 overs, with 16 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal anchored the chase with a solid 86 off 113 balls, while Smaran Ravichandran provided valuable support with 76 off 94 deliveries.

Karnataka’s clinical performance secured them a comfortable win, ensuring their progression to the final, which will be held on January 18. The match highlighted exceptional bowling from Karnataka and a steady batting display that ultimately led them to victory.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 KK Nair (VIDAR) 7 6 5 664 163* 664 553 120.07 5 - - 80 11 2 MA Agarwal (KNTKA) 9 9 3 619 139* 103.16 567 109.17 4 1 1 67 18 3 Prabhsimran Singh (PNJB) 8 8 2 498 150* 83 387 128.68 3 - 1 53 24 4 SA Veer (MAHA) 8 8 3 490 155 98 480 102.08 2 2 1 58 11 5 Abhishek Sharma (PNJB) 8 8 - 467 170 58.37 358 130.44 1 3 - 50 23 6 Ankit Kumar (HRYNA) 10 10 1 467 128* 51.88 559 83.54 1 3 - 54 2 7 A Mhatre (MUM) 7 7 - 458 181 65.42 338 135.5 2 1 - 43 23 8 Kartik Sharma (RAJ) 9 8 - 445 123 55.62 377 118.03 2 2 - 33 26 9 MK Lomror (RAJ) 8 8 2 438 134* 73 460 95.21 2 1 - 41 14 10 K Ashwin Hebbar (AP) 7 7 2 423 132 84.6 516 81.97 2 1 - 52 4

Karun Nair has been in exceptional form, registering his fifth century in just six innings and amassing 664 runs at an impressive strike rate of 120.07. In second place is Mayank Agarwal, who, despite a duck in his previous innings, has accumulated 619 runs at a strike rate of 109.75.

Prabhsimran Singh concludes the league phase with 498 runs, boasting an average of 83. Siddhesh Veer has been consistently outstanding, scoring 490 runs from eight matches at an impressive average of 98. Abhishek Sharma, also from Punjab, rounds out the top five with 467 runs at a strike rate of 130.44.

Ankit Kumar, who had previously been at the bottom of the table, has climbed to sixth position with 467 runs. He registered a brilliant knock of 48 runs in the game against Karnataka. He is closely followed by Ayush Mhatre from Mumbai, who has scored 458 runs at an average of 65.42.

Kartik Sharma ranks eighth with 445 runs at a strike rate of 118.03, while his teammate Mahipal Lomror is in ninth place with 438 runs at a strike rate of 95.21. Ashwin Hebbar completes the table with 423 runs, maintaining an impressive average of 84.6.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Arshdeep Singh (PNJB) 7 7 389 64.5 2 365 20 5/38 18.25 5.62 19.45 2 1 2 CV Varun (TN) 6 6 301 50.1 4 219 18 5/9 12.16 4.36 16.72 - 2 3 S Gopal (KNTKA) 9 9 531 88.3 2 436 18 4/24 24.22 4.92 29.5 2 - 4 A Kamboj (HRYNA) 10 10 493 82.1 8 375 17 4/22 22.05 4.56 29 2 - 5 CT Gaja (GUJ) 8 8 345 57.3 4 266 16 5/27 16.62 4.62 21.56 - 1 6 AR Nagwaswalla (GUJ) 8 8 331 55.1 4 286 16 4/56 17.87 5.18 20.68 1 - 7 SS Ghosh (BENG) 7 7 307 51.1 1 313 15 5/33 20.86 6.11 20.46 - 1 8 PC Dadhe (MAHA) 8 8 442 73.4 4 341 15 3/38 22.73 4.62 29.46 - - 9 V Koushik (KNTKA) 9 9 524 87.2 8 393 15 5/51 26.2 4.5 34.93 1 1 10 Ravi Bishnoi (GUJ) 8 7 316 52.4 5 192 14 4/17 13.71 3.64 22.57 2 -

Arshdeep Singh continues to lead the wicket-taking charts. He's maintained his top position with a consistent three-wicket performance, bringing his total to 20 wickets at an economy rate of 5.62. Varun Chakaravarthy, who has taken 18 wickets, slips to second place. Shreyas Gopal, following a pivotal two-wicket haul in the semifinal against Haryana, has moved up from sixth to third, with 18 wickets at an economy rate of 4.92.

Aniket Kamboj has advanced to fourth place, having taken 17 wickets from 10 matches at a strike rate of 29. Chintan Gaja, in fifth place, has claimed 16 wickets and has been highly economical, with an impressive economy rate of 4.76. His teammate, Arzan Nagwaswalla, has also reached 16 wickets, with an economy rate of 5.18, placing him alongside Gaja in the fifth position.

Sayan Ghosh, Pradeep Dadhe, and Vasuki Koushik have each taken 15 wickets. Ravi Bishnoi rounds out the top 10 with 14 wickets at a remarkable economy rate of 3.64. Bishnoi is the third Gujarat bowler to feature in the list, alongside Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

