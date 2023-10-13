Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 1 (October 12)

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy is a BCCI-organized under-19 cricket tournament in India, named after former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad. It features junior teams from state cricket associations and is open to players who have participated in the Ranji Trophy. Matches are limited-overs one-day games, held in cities across India.

After the conclusion of the 18 matches on October 12th, Day 1, let's take a closer look at the current points table scenario

Baroda, Kerala, and Punjab get off to positive starts

Tamil Nadu leads the way in Group A with a remarkable net run rate of +3.861 after securing a victory in their opening match. Pondicherry closely trails in second place, boasting four points and an impressive +3.534 net run rate. Uttar Pradesh holds the third position, also with four points but a net run rate of +0.880. Meanwhile, Vidarbha stands fourth after a loss in their first match and a -0.880 net run rate. Mizoram is fifth with a net run rate of -3.535, and Tripura is sixth at -3.861 after their initial defeat.

In Group B, Baroda leads with a strong start and an impressive net run rate of +5.860. Kerala follows in second place with four points and a net run rate of +4.913. Punjab is third with four points and a net run rate of +0.900. Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, and Nagaland have yet to secure a win. Madhya Pradesh stands fourth with a net run rate of -0.900. Sikkim is fifth with a net run rate of -4.913, and Nagaland is at the bottom with a net run rate of -5.860.

Bengal, Maharashtra, and Hyderabad Secure Opening Wins

In Group C, Bengal leads the group, backed by an impressive net run rate of +6.920. Maharashtra closely follows in second place with a net run rate of +1.580, and Hyderabad secures the third position with a net run rate of +1.540. Uttarakhand is in fourth place with a net run rate of -1.540, while Delhi ranks fifth with a net run rate of -1.580. Meghalaya occupies the sixth spot with a net run rate of -6.920.

Goa, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh Lead with Opening Wins

In Group D, Goa, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh all secured four points with opening match victories. Odisha, Saurashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh are yet to earn a point, having lost their initial matches. Goa leads the group with a net run rate of +2.480, followed closely by Rajasthan at +1.340. Chhattisgarh holds the third position with a net run rate of +0.723. Odisha is fourth with a net run rate of -0.723, and Saurashtra is fifth with -1.340. Arunachal Pradesh is at the bottom with a net run rate of -2.480.

Andhra, Haryana, and Bihar Triumph; Assam, J & K, and Manipur Face Early Setbacks

In Group E, Andhra, Haryana, and Bihar secured four points each with opening victories. Assam, J & K, and Manipur failed to secure any points following defeats in their respective initial matches. Andhra leads the group with an impressive net run rate of +3.880, followed by Haryana in second place with +2.070. Bihar is third with a net run rate of +2.046. Assam occupies the fourth spot with a net run rate of -2.046, and J & K is fifth with -2.070. Manipur ranks sixth with a net run rate of -3.880.

Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka Lead; Mumbai, MP, Jharkhand Struggle

Group F features Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Karnataka with four points each, as they won their opening matches. In contrast, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have yet to secure a win, leaving them with zero points. Gujarat leads the group with a notable net run rate of +3.560, while Chandigarh follows closely at second place with +1.605. Karnataka is third with +0.212, while Mumbai stands fourth with -0.212. Himachal Pradesh is fifth with -1.605, and Jharkhand is at the bottom with the lowest net run rate of -3.560.