Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 5 (October 20)

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy, named after the legendary Vinoo Mankad, is an under-19 Indian cricket tournament sanctioned by the BCCI. It showcases junior teams representing state cricket associations, primarily featuring players with prior Ranji Trophy experience.
The tournament primarily includes limited-overs one-day matches and is hosted across various cities in India.
Now, let's review the existing points table as of the conclusion of Day 5.
Mizoram’s hunt for a win continues Group A
Tamil Nadu leads the group, securing the top spot with a flawless record of five wins in as many games and an NRR of +2.258. Uttar Pradesh follows in second place with 16 points and a healthy NRR of +0.977.
Pondicherry is in third position winning three games so far and an NRR of +1.145. Vidarbha is fourth with an NRR of +0.622. Tripura is at fifth with an NRR of -1.880. Mizoram is at last having no win and an NRR of -3.220.
Kerala slips down the points table in Group B
Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are the teams who have four wins in five games earning 16 points to their name. Punjab sits at the top with a net run rate (NRR) of +2.707 whereas Madhya Pradesh is just below them with a net run rate of +3.157.
Baroda stands at third with 12 points but an NRR of +1.598. Kerala secured the fourth position with 12 points and an NRR of +1.101. Nagaland is in fifth place with an NRR of -4.189, while Sikkim remains at the bottom, yet to secure a win, with a difficult NRR of -4.576.
Hyderabad continues the winning streak, while Meghalaya still struggles to victory
Hyderabad leads the group, securing the top spot with a flawless record of five wins in as many games and an NRR of +1.732. Maharashtra follows in second place with 16 points and a healthy NRR of +3.164. Delhi holds the third position with an NRR of +0.642. Bengal takes fourth place with an NRR of +0.468 and 8 points. Uttarakhand trails with 4 points and an NRR of -0.081. Meghalaya, unfortunately, remains winless with a challenging NRR of -6.587.
Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan lead, Saurashtra and Arunachal fall behind
Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the teams who have made four wins in five games earning 16 points to their name. Rajasthan sits at the top with a net run rate (NRR) of + 2.103 whereas Chhattisgarh is just below them with a net run rate of + 2.547. Goa has 12 points but an NRR of -0.357. Odisha is fourth with 12 points and an NRR of +0.277. Saurashtra is fifth with one win and an NRR of +0.361. Arunachal Pradesh is winless and has a terrible net run rate of -5.223.
Manipur's concerning form: Five consecutive losses raise alarms
Andhra and Haryana both have 18 points to their names. Andhra tops the table with an NRR of +1.440 and Haryana closely follows with an NRR of +1.013. J & K is at third with 10 points and NRR of +0.300. Bihar is fourth with 8 points and an NRR of +0.627. Assam is at fifth with six points and an NRR of -0.033. Manipur continues to be winless. They are at last with an NRR of -3.274.
Mumbai and Karnataka lead in Group F:
Mumbai and Karnataka both now have 16 points to their name, with Karnataka having an edge with an NRR of +1.274. Mumbai is in the second position with an NRR of +1.291. Chandigarh has 12 points and an NRR of +0.270 and is in third position.
Gujarat is in fourth position with 8 points and an NRR of +0.668. Himachal Pradesh is in fifth position with an NRR of -2.069, while Jharkhand are the table-spooners with NRR of -1.629.
