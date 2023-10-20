Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 5 (October 20)

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy, named after the legendary Vinoo Mankad, is an under-19 Indian cricket tournament sanctioned by the BCCI. It showcases junior teams representing state cricket associations, primarily featuring players with prior Ranji Trophy experience.

The tournament primarily includes limited-overs one-day matches and is hosted across various cities in India.

Now, let's review the existing points table as of the conclusion of Day 5.

Mizoram’s hunt for a win continues Group A

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Tamil Nadu leads the group, securing the top spot with a flawless record of five wins in as many games and an NRR of +2.258. Uttar Pradesh follows in second place with 16 points and a healthy NRR of +0.977.

Pondicherry is in third position winning three games so far and an NRR of +1.145. Vidarbha is fourth with an NRR of +0.622. Tripura is at fifth with an NRR of -1.880. Mizoram is at last having no win and an NRR of -3.220.

Kerala slips down the points table in Group B

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are the teams who have four wins in five games earning 16 points to their name. Punjab sits at the top with a net run rate (NRR) of +2.707 whereas Madhya Pradesh is just below them with a net run rate of +3.157.

Baroda stands at third with 12 points but an NRR of +1.598. Kerala secured the fourth position with 12 points and an NRR of +1.101. Nagaland is in fifth place with an NRR of -4.189, while Sikkim remains at the bottom, yet to secure a win, with a difficult NRR of -4.576.

Hyderabad continues the winning streak, while Meghalaya still struggles to victory

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Hyderabad leads the group, securing the top spot with a flawless record of five wins in as many games and an NRR of +1.732. Maharashtra follows in second place with 16 points and a healthy NRR of +3.164. Delhi holds the third position with an NRR of +0.642. Bengal takes fourth place with an NRR of +0.468 and 8 points. Uttarakhand trails with 4 points and an NRR of -0.081. Meghalaya, unfortunately, remains winless with a challenging NRR of -6.587.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan lead, Saurashtra and Arunachal fall behind

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the teams who have made four wins in five games earning 16 points to their name. Rajasthan sits at the top with a net run rate (NRR) of + 2.103 whereas Chhattisgarh is just below them with a net run rate of + 2.547. Goa has 12 points but an NRR of -0.357. Odisha is fourth with 12 points and an NRR of +0.277. Saurashtra is fifth with one win and an NRR of +0.361. Arunachal Pradesh is winless and has a terrible net run rate of -5.223.

Manipur's concerning form: Five consecutive losses raise alarms

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Andhra and Haryana both have 18 points to their names. Andhra tops the table with an NRR of +1.440 and Haryana closely follows with an NRR of +1.013. J & K is at third with 10 points and NRR of +0.300. Bihar is fourth with 8 points and an NRR of +0.627. Assam is at fifth with six points and an NRR of -0.033. Manipur continues to be winless. They are at last with an NRR of -3.274.

Mumbai and Karnataka lead in Group F:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Mumbai and Karnataka both now have 16 points to their name, with Karnataka having an edge with an NRR of +1.274. Mumbai is in the second position with an NRR of +1.291. Chandigarh has 12 points and an NRR of +0.270 and is in third position.

Gujarat is in fourth position with 8 points and an NRR of +0.668. Himachal Pradesh is in fifth position with an NRR of -2.069, while Jharkhand are the table-spooners with NRR of -1.629.