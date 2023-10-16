Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 3, ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dvs Sriram

Day 3 of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 has finished on a high note. A total of 16 matches (2 abandoned) took place on Day 3 of the tournament. Most of the games were high-scoring, with Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Kerala, etc. scoring nearly 350 runs in their allotted overs.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Runs List

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the top batter with 297 runs in three games at an average of 99. Rudra Mayur Patel sits at the second spot, having accumulated 269 runs.

The third place has been taken by Govind Dev D Pai who has 257 runs so far at 128.50. Meanwhile, Sa Yadav and Aarav Mahajan are placed at fourth and fifth in the leading run-scorers list with 242 and 229 runs from three games respectively.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List

Dvs Sriram maintained his top spot in the chart of most wicket-takers list with 10 wickets from three games so far. Andhra’s star bowler has so far bowled 16.3 overs, conceding only 62 runs with an economy of 3.75 as well. Nishunk Birla, on the other hand, placed second with the same number of wickets in his name, having a stunning spell of 5/10 as well against Karnataka. He bowled at an economy of 3.00 so far as well.

Third and fourth place in the list has been taken by V S Karthick Manikandan and MS Karthikeya with nine wickets each in three matches. Mohit Thakur is placed fifth in the wicket takers’ list after having picked eight wickets at an economy of 2.31.