Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 5 (Updated), ft. Digvijay Patil, Hardik Raj

Day 5 of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 has ended where a total of 18 games took place and most of the games were good ones.

Only Maharashtra managed to cross the 400-run mark on Day 5 of the tournament.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Runs List

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Runs List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

The fifth day of the tournament was indeed a fruitful one and Digvijay Patil topped the chart with a stunning 532 runs in five games.

He has smashed three centuries with the highest score of 239 as well. He has hit 67 fours and 8 sixes and played at 122.58 SR after having faced 434 balls. Meanwhile,

Rudra Mayur Patel is in second position with 513 runs as well. The swashbuckling player has scored 3 tons so far. He has scored at 112.25 with 51 fours and 20 sixes as well.

The third place has been taken by Govind Dev D Pai who has 393 runs so far in his name which came at 102.61 with 41 fours and 10 sixes from five games he has played, having faced 338 balls.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sa Yadav are placed at fourth and fifth in the leading run-scorers list with 360 and 343 runs from five games as well, having played at 109.16 and 99.70 respectively.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Hardik Raj surpassed Dvs Sriram and snatched his top spot in the chart of wicket-takers list with 16 wickets from five games, having an economy of 2.71. Meanwhile, Dvs Sriram, Andhra’s star bowler has bowled 36.3 overs, conceding 139 runs with an economy of 3.80.

Third and fourth place in the list has been taken by Sohan Jamale and Varun Singh Bhuie, who have taken 14 and 13 wickets in five games.

Nishunk Birl is fifth in the wicket takers list after having picked 13 wickets at an economy of 3.49, giving away 146 runs in five games.