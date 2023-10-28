Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 8 (Updated) ft. Digvijay Patil and Varun Singh Bhuie

The semi-final matches of the prestigious Vinoo Mankad Trophy took place in Indore. While the first match was between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Mumbai and Chhattisgarh locked horns for the second semi-final as well.

However, Maharashtra and Mumbai emerged victorious, and they will take on each other in the final on October 30.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Runs List

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Runs List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Veteran Maharashtra batter Digvijay Patil scored 25 against Uttar Pradesh and added to his tally of total runs in the batting chart.

He topped the chart with a whopping 563 runs in the eight matches he has played so far. With 70 fours and 8 sixes, he scored at 112.64 as well.

Meanwhile, Rudra Mayur Patel, who had played only 5 games in the tournament, maintained his second position in the batting chart with 513 runs at 112.25 with 51 boundaries and 20 sixes as well. However, he has smashed the equal-highest number of centuries: 3.

On the other hand, Mumbai captain Musheer Khan has moved to third place in the points table after scoring 27 with five boundaries. His tally reads 434 runs from eight games, with 60 fours and seven sixes.

The fourth and fifth positions have been taken by Pratham Jachak and Govind Dev D Pai. While the Chhattisgarh batter has scored 84 off 80, taking the tally to 424 runs from 8 games, the latter has played only 5 games, scoring 393 runs with 41 fours and 10 sixes.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Chhattisgarh captain Varun Singh Bhuie surpassed Mumbai captain Musheer Khan in the top place after claiming 3 for 47 in the semi-final, taking the tally to 21.

Meanwhile, Musheer Khan has a similar number of wickets from eight games so far. He has claimed 2 for 27 in the semi-final as well.

Khan has taken wickets at 21.28, including a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Sohan Jamale managed to maintain his third place in the bowling chart with 17 wickets from 8 matches. He went wicketless in the semi-final.

Fourth and fifth places in the bowling chart have been taken by Prem and Hardik Raj. Prem has claimed 3 for 52 in the semi-final, whereas Hardik has claimed 16 wickets from 6 matches, which came at an economy of 3.06 as well.