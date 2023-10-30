Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 9 (Updated) ft. Digvijay Patil and Musheer Khan

The final match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy took place between Maharashtra and Mumbai at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday (October 30). Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first. Put into bat, Maharashtra managed a decent total of 316 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

While chasing, Mumbai openers failed to do well. However, Aditya Rawat and Manan Bhatt scored 59 and 68, respectively, but their efforts went in vain as they were bowled out for 201, eventually losing the game by 115 runs.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Runs List

Maharashtra batters performed quite well in the final, where Arshin Kulkarni scored a hundred. SS Dhas and Kiran Chormale also smashed fifties.

However, swashbuckling Maharashtra batter Digvijay Patil scored a quick 60 off 55 against Mumbai and his total score reads 648 runs from nine matches. With 80 fours and 8 sixes, he scored at 112.30 to top the table in the most runs list.

Meanwhile, Rudra Mayur Patel is still in the second spot with 513 runs, which came at 112.25 SR with 51 boundaries and 20 sixes from only five games.

On the other hand, Maharashtra batter S S Dhas surpassed everyone and moved up in the order. He finished the tournament in third place on the batting charts with 440 runs from nine games with 46 fours and 12 sixes.

The fourth and fifth positions have been taken by Musheer Khan and Kiran Chormale, respectively. The Mumbai and Maharashtra batters finished the tournament with 438 and 428 runs, respectively, from nine games each.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Mumbai captain Musheer Khan finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker, surpassing Chhattisgarh captain Varun Singh Bhuie. While he has claimed 22 wickets in nine matches, Bhuie finished with 21 scalps from eight games.

Meanwhile, Prem, the Mumbai bowler, moved up in the bowling charts, claiming 18 wickets from nine games and finishing at the third place. He also has a four-wicket haul to his name.

Fourth and fifth places in the bowling chart have been taken by Swaraj Chavan and Sohan Jamale, respectively. Both of them finished the tournament with 17 scalps.